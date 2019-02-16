Tyler Poulsen was the hero for the Rapid City Rush as he scored an overtime goal to give the Rush a 3-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads on the road Saturday.
The Rush scored two goals in the first period while Idaho scored two in the second, and the third went scoreless before Poulsen's goal 2 minutes and 13 seconds into extra time. He was assisted by Justin Faryna and Josh Elmes.
Rapid City got the scoring started when Michael Turner scored a goal 12:31 into the game unassisted. With less than two minutes to play, Darby Llewellyn scored a power play goal to give the Rush a 2-0 lead.
He was assisted by Chris Leibinger and Richard Coyne.
The Steelheads would respond, Alexander Dahl scored 9:20 into the period with an assist from Geoff Crisfield. Idaho then got another goal with 7:01 to play in the period when Elgin Pearce scored with assists from Dahl and Nolan Gluchowski.
Rapid City outshot Idaho 41-36 in the game, including the one and only shot in overtime.
Rush goalie Adam Carlson saved 34 shots while Idaho goalie Ryan Faragher saved 48 shots.
Rapid City is 21-25-5-3 with 50 points. It hosts the Atlanta Gladiators Wednesday in the first of a three-game series that continues Friday and Saturday.
The Steelheads fell to 31-17-2-2 with 66 points and will host the Tulsa Oilers Wednesday.