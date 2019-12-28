Rush get sweep of Thunder with 2-0 win

The Rapid City Rush made the team’s final appearance on Rushmore Plaza home ice in 2019 a successful one on Saturday night turning in one of the team’s best complete games of the year en route to a 2-0 win over Wichita.
The win completed a much needed two-game sweep of the Mountain Division rival.
“Sixty full minutes,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “The score doesn’t really indicate the nature of the game. It could have been five or six to nothing. We were patient, putting pucks behind the defense and cycling the puck. Offensively we were great and did what we needed to do in the defensive end.”
For the second night in a row, the Rush tallied the first goal of the night courtesy of a strong shift by the Matteo Gennaro line. After Gennaro led the rush, Tyler Coulter, mixing up on the boards behind the net, moved a bouncing puck in front of the net to a waiting Stephane Legault in low slot who faked Thunder goalie Evan Weninger and slid the puck into an open net. The goal extended Legault’s consecutive game scoring streak to five games.
Tempers frayed in the second period resulting from aggressive forechecking by both teams. With 12:47 two scraps broke out following a big hit sent Chris Leibinger. Brennon Saulnier and Coulter represented the Rush in the two altercations.
The second period may have been one of the Rapid’s best 20 minutes of the year. The Rush controlled the puck in the Wichita zone for extended stretches, winning faceoffs, and passed the puck tape to tape.
“We were in their zone the whole period,” Tetrault said. “We had crisp passing and open net opportunities because of that. And we were more physical tonight.”
And were rewarded as well. After constant pressure forced a Wichita icing call, new arrival Gennaro won the faceoff moving the puck directly to Peter Quenneville in the high slot. The Rush captain quickly capitalized drilling a slapper top-shelf net to give the Rush a 2-0 lead.
Evidence of Rapid’s puck dominance in the second period was reflected in the shot on goal tally as the Rush outshot the Thunder 15-8 in the period — and 22-12 though two periods.
“It’s night and day to have the centers back on the ice,” Quenneville said. “It’s much easier to start with the puck. You aren’t chasing the game and always playing defense and it’s a lot more fun and I think it’s a big part of our success this weekend. On my goal the puck kind of laid there and I had a screen and I just ripped it.”
The Rush were effective in their own zone as well killing off a Coulter slashing penalty while allowing but one shot while creating two short-handed chances on the other end.
The third period has been a bugaboo against Wichita this season and a Keeghan Howdeshell penalty with 10:05 remaining might have engendered thoughts of a late Wichita rallies including a two-goal performance in the Rush’s 4-3 win on Friday night.
Not on this night as the Rush again easily killed off a penalty allowing but a single shot on goal. And in even-strength hockey, had the better of play while Tyler Parks stopped 26 shots in posting his second shutout of the year.
“We are a desperate hockey team after losing six straight games. Every game in this division counts and I thought we played desperately this week,” said Parks while deflecting credit to his teammates just as he had deflected pucks. “A big tribute to them in front of me tonight. Boxing out in front of me and getting sticks on pucks.”
Rapid City (17-11-3-0) travel to Utah for a three-game weekend series Jan. 3-5, and then return home to host Cincinnati Jan. 8, 10-11.