Rush get sweep of Thunder with 2-0 win

The Rapid City Rush made the team’s final appearance on Rushmore Plaza home ice in 2019 a successful one on Saturday night turning in one of the team’s best complete games of the year en route to a 2-0 win over Wichita.

The win completed a much needed two-game sweep of the Mountain Division rival.

“Sixty full minutes,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “The score doesn’t really indicate the nature of the game. It could have been five or six to nothing. We were patient, putting pucks behind the defense and cycling the puck. Offensively we were great and did what we needed to do in the defensive end.”

For the second night in a row, the Rush tallied the first goal of the night courtesy of a strong shift by the Matteo Gennaro line. After Gennaro led the rush, Tyler Coulter, mixing up on the boards behind the net, moved a bouncing puck in front of the net to a waiting Stephane Legault in low slot who faked Thunder goalie Evan Weninger and slid the puck into an open net. The goal extended Legault’s consecutive game scoring streak to five games.

Tempers frayed in the second period resulting from aggressive forechecking by both teams. With 12:47 two scraps broke out following a big hit sent Chris Leibinger. Brennon Saulnier and Coulter represented the Rush in the two altercations.