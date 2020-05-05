Rush give head coach Tetrault two-year contract extension

Tetrault guided the team to significant improvements in its scoring depth during the 2019-20 season, increasing the team’s goals-per-game average by nearly a full goal per game (2.33 gf/g to 3.01 gf/g) over the season prior. Additionally, the team boasted three 20-goal scorers (Peter Quenneville, Tyler Coulter, Brennan Saulnier), tripling the amount from the previous season.

Originally from La Broquerie, Manitoba, Tetrault, 40, began the coaching chapter of his career after 15 seasons as a defenseman in the AHL, ECHL, CHL, IHL, and WPHL. In 921 career games on the blue line, he earned 502 career points. He was named the best at his position as the CHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman during his stay with the Austin Ice Bats in the 2001-02 season, where he tabulated 43 points in 58 games. In the final year of the CHL’s existence in the 2013-14 season, he joined the Allen Americans and helped them secure their second Ray Miron Presidents’ Cup in franchise history, marking his only professional championship as a player.

Tetrault’s relationship with Rapid City has spanned the last six seasons with the organization. After serving as the team’s captain and retiring from professional hockey in 2015, he transitioned to the broadcast booth for one season in 2015-16. In the 201c6-17 season, he served as the assistant coach, and was named head coach in June of 2017.

“This extension isn’t just about hockey. While I am excited to continue our goal of bringing a Kelly Cup Championship to Rapid City, I am just as excited that I get to pursue that goal in a city that has become so special to me,” Tetrault said. “Rapid City is my home. I met my lovely fiancée, Shelle, here, and we plan on getting married here in September. I’ve always said that Rapid City is a diamond in the rough. This is an outstanding community with some of the best people I’ve ever had the pleasure to get to know. In the recruiting process, the players talk, and when they do, they mention that Rapid City is the place to play. The fans, the support, the passion, and how beautiful this area is make it a favorable destination in our league. I am very proud to continue leading such a special organization. That gives me great pride to know that all of those characteristics make my home so special.”

