While Saturday night’s Rush intrasquad game offered up a chance for Rush fans to get a first peek at the 2019/1920 edition of the Rapid City hockey club, while sharing the excitement that typically accompanies an experience at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena, the evening meant a great deal more for the 28 players on the ice.
The Black and White intrasquad scrimmage would for some be the last appearance in a Rush uniform as Saturday night was a roster trimming night as well.
“That’s tough as a coach, but I basically need my lineup because we leave Wednesday for Allen, and we have to work on systems and get some line combinations together so the guys can start building chemistry,” Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said.
As for the scrimmage, the Black squad had the better of play most of the evening capitalizing on speed, particularly by Rush returnee Alex Rauter —Rapid City’s leading scorer last season — to dominate the action, 5-3.
Rauter, a second-year pro out of Cornell University, opened the scoring with a one-timer off a nifty pass from Josh Elmes and setup by Myles McGurty.
A very busy Rauter doubled up shortly thereafter back-handing a rebound past goalie Tyler Parks while crashing the net.
“It was good night for sure,” Rauter said. “Coming back from Tucson (a tryout with the AHL Roadrunners), I wanted to be on that team, but coach Tetrault is going to help me to get back, and so while I’m here I want to help the Rush win the Kelly Cup.”
Rauter pointed out that in addition to quick skaters, the Black team may have had an additional advantage.
“We were looking at the rosters beforehand and all the Arizona and Tucson guys were on the White team, so the Black had a lot to prove tonight and we worked and it was evident,” Rauter added. “It was a little different out there with just two lines and everything, but at the end of the day, it’s just hockey and our team played well.”
Another Rush returnee, Richard Coyne, added to the team Black’s margin at the 16:02 mark of the second period of the two-period format. Forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, Coyne skated in uncontested and beat Parks near post.
And 14 seconds later, the Black team lit the lamp one more time when Jake Henderson slammed home a rebound for a 4-0 lead.
“Team Black was pretty good tonight,”Tetrault said. “They outworked team White, that’s for sure. Rauter had a good game and Saulnier is a hard-working kid. And Elmes and McGurty played well together on defense.”
Jesse Kessler finally put the White team on the board with 2:26 remaining in the scrimmage following a series of passes among Tyler Poulsen and Liam Bilton, who earned helpers on the goal.
Though on the low end of the 4-1 scrimmage, forward Giovanni Fiore, who has a one-game NHL appearance with Anaheim on his resume, saw some positives out of the unique format that featured brief periods of three-on-three play, four-on-three play before culminating with a shootout involving every player on the roster.
“It went well, I thought. I had a couple games under my belt at the beginning of the season, and some of these guys hadn’t played any games, so I thought it was a good first game for them,” Fiore said. “Guys battled and it’s a young team and it looks like they have a good team chemistry going on and guys are working hard, battling in practice and I feel like we have a good group here.”
While noting the positives, Tetrault wasn’t hesitant in pointing out that there were some notable shortcomings as well. And considerable work to be done before opening the season against Allen next weekend.
“They are some kids who are feeling a little too comfortable around here and that will be addressed on Monday. It will be a working day on Monday,” Tetrault said. “A lot of work to do so it will be a will be a fast-paced practice Monday, a put-the-work-boots on kind of practice.”