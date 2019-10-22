The Rapid City Rush will hold an opening weekend tailgate party from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, in Rushmore Hall of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center ahead of their home-opener against the Utah Grizzlies.
The tailgate party will feature live music performed by Hot City Soul. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. for the game between the Rush and Grizzlies.
Food trucks from the Quesadilla Man, Eddie’s Tacos and Dickies Barbecue Pit will be at the tailgate. Fans will have the opportunity to meet members of the 2010 CHL championship team during Friday's party.
The 2019-20 Rush team will be introduced to fans via a red carpet arrival starting around 4:45 prior to their home-opening showdown against Utah. Each seat in the Ice Arena will have a Rush rally towel.
The Rush are off to a 3-1-1-0 start with seven points and sit second in the ECHL’s Mountain Division, one point behind the Idaho Steelheads. Utah owns a 2-2-1-0 record and is fourth in the Mountain Division with five points.
Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 for additional details surrounding the opening weekend. To purchase tickets, visit www.gotmine.com.
GameDay set for SDSU's College Green
ESPN's College GameDay will originate from College Green on the South Dakota State University campus Saturday morning.
The premier college football pre-game show airs live from 7 until 10 a.m. (MDT).
College Green is located north and east of the Coughlin Campanile in the southwest quadrant of campus.
In addition to College GameDay, Friday's episode of College Football Live will be broadcast from the College Green location. That show will be taped from 1-1:30 p.m. Mountain and will air on ESPN2 at 2:30 p.m.
ESPN will also have activations, lawn games and giveaways at College Green, with fans encouraged to visit the area throughout the day. No admission will be charged for any College GameDay activities.
Sasquatch round out coaching staff
The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League announced Tuesday the remainder of their 2020 coaching staff.
Andrew Pratt will serve as hitting coach for the Sasquatch. Pratt is currently an assistant at McPhereson College in McPhereson, Kan. He has also had a coaching stop at the University of Maine at Farmington.
Dan Drullinger will serve as pitching coach for the Sasquatch. Drullinger is currently the lead assistant at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, Calif., where he is responsible for developing the pitching staff and leading the program's recruitment efforts. Prior to joining Cerro Coso, Drullinger served as the director of recruitment for the Austin Horns — a select organization in Texas — as well as a head coach for their high school showcase team.
“We are fortunate to have this group of coaches who are eager to develop our young players and work towards the ultimate goal of bringing an Expedition League championship to Spearfish," said Spearfish general manager Eric Schmidt,
The Sasquatch and the Expedition League begin their third season May 26.