Wednesday night Rapid City Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said he thought his team came out a little flat. Friday night was the exact opposite, and it may have helped the Rush turn in their best performance of the season.
Andrew Radjenovic scored two goals and Adam Carlson stopped 32 shots as the Rush topped the Idaho Steelheads 4-1 Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Rapid City, which fell to Idaho 3-0 on Wednesday, moved into a tie with the Steelheads for fourth place in the Mountain Division with 19 points.
"We had a lot of energy. I thought we were tired Wednesday and didn't have any energy. The one thing we did was get behind their D," Tetrault said. "Make them turn, make them make mistakes. We had one of the best forechecks we had all season and they didn't have time with the puck."
The Rush outshot Idaho 38-33.
"We had shot mentality, and that's what I've been telling the guys," Tetrault said. "You have to have a shot mentality and get traffic, and they got rewarded. It all started with the forecheck and getting pucks behind their D."
Unlike Wednesday night, it was the Rush that jumped out to an early lead with a goal less than four minutes into the contest.
After peppering a few shots on Steelhead goalie Tomas Scholl, a loose puck bounced off the stick of Radjenovic for the first goal.
Michael Turner and Dylan Quaile were credited with the assists.
"We were hungry around the net," Tetrault said. "We were supporting the puck really well all night."
Rapid City was able to get a lot of shots on goal in the first period, and it got a second goal on a power play with 10:55 remaining.
Connor Chatham was sent off the ice for holding, and after three or four shots in a row on Scholl, Josh Elmes was finally able to get one by him to make it 2-0.
Quaile and Pierre-Luc Mercier were credited with the assists.
The first period ended with the score 2-0 and the Rush holding a 21-11 lead in shots on goal.
In the second period things got chippy, as multiple fights sent a lot of the players to the locker room
After a fight between Mercier and Brad McClure of Idaho, the Rush went down a man, but it didn’t end up mattering. With 14:18 remaining Rapid City scored a short-handed goal.
Radjenovic had the goal which came on a breakaway and he was able to poke the puck by Scholl to make it 3-0.
The score would stay that way through the period, but the action didn’t stop. Multiple fights happened, as Garrett Klotz and Blake Heinrich were sent off for Rapid City with majors.
Both teams fired 11 shots in the period, and Rapid City held a 32-22 advantage in that category.
In the third, the Rush added to their lead just 58 seconds into the start.
It was a newer player that got the dagger goal, as Quintin Lisoway scored on an assist from Radjenovic.
The Steelheads did get on the board with 14:09 remaining. Reid Petryk scored the power-play goal and was assisted by Jeff King and McClure.
Even though Carlson didn't get the shutout, Tetrault said he thought it was important for the team to put him back on the ice after struggling his last time out.
"He wanted to get this 'W' and redeem himself from Wednesday, and he played well Wednesday but he's our number one guy so I went with him," Tetrault said. "When he's your number one guy, you have to put him in, and he's a gamer. I would have liked him to get the shutout, but he made the key saves at key times."
Friday was the fifth straight game between Rapid City and Idaho, and the Rush have gone 2-2-1-0 in those five games.
Although it can be tiring to see the same team every night, Tetrault said it helped Rapid City Friday because it was able to make adjustments.
"The guys made adjustments, especially on special teams with the penalty kill, and our big power play goal in the first," he said. "When you play a team that many times you can see their tendencies, and the guys adjusted to it."
The six-game series, which has been in both Rapid City and Idaho, will wrap up tonight at 7 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Rush come in at 8-7-2-1, while the Steelheads are 8-8-1-2.