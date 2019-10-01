The first couple of weeks in October is an exciting time for the Rapid City Rush hockey club. The team's NHL affiliate, the Phoenix Coyotes opened the season Thursday night and the Rush host the annual “Black and White" intrasquad game Saturday night.
Rapid City's season opener is next weekend.
And if all goes as planned, the upcoming Rush season, the team’s 12th, hopes to be an exciting time for Rapid City hockey fans as well in what will be a very important year for a team that has posted losing records and seen a decline in attendance the last few years.
“It couldn’t be a bigger year for Rush hockey,” team president Todd Mackin said Monday following the team’s opening practice session. “We get one chance to kind of be a new ownership, a new leadership, a new this, and a new that, and a different energy.
"With all of those things, you get once chance to get things right. One chance at a first impression, and we are going to try to do everything in our power to make this a fun, exciting environment for our fan base. We want to put the best hockey team we can on the ice and really jump out and get involved in the community.”
The arrival of Mackin, who orchestrated the new affiliation with Arizona, is but one of a number of significant changes made within the Rush organization in the past year since Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr of Spire Sports + Entertainment along with local partner, Scott Mueller of Rapid City, assumed ownership.
Among them, a renewed commitment not only to bring winning hockey back to Rapid City, but to engage more actively with the area community.
“In our orientation with our players, I said that we are going to be involved in the community. And if you do not want to do that, then our organization is not for you,” Mackin said. “I was delighted to see that they all were super excited about doing so. In the past, you had guys not reporting to camp, and people perhaps not understanding what a hidden gem Rapid City is and not willing to give us a chance. We wanted to get guys who wanted to be here. Those were the guys we were searching for, players who would bond with the community, and I think we have that group of guys here.”
Rush head coach Danny Tetrault addressed that same issue following a spirited practice on Thursday.
“We were out in the community a lot this summer. Summer Nights is an example. Being out in the community is important," he said. "I know the first couple years the Rush were here the players were everywhere in town, and we are trying to make sure now that we get out and be seen. Let the community see the faces of our team. Kids love to have the players read to them and talk to them so when they do come to games they can associate with those players. And the guys enjoy doing it.”
Positive attitudes and winning hockey are often a two-way street. And community involvement can create and feed that reciprocal relationship.
“This community loves hockey,” said assistant coach Jeremy Gates, a former Rush player who opted to return to Rapid City for his second year of coaching. “I know they love hockey, and they are looking for a team that contends on the ice and competes for a championship. And with it being a small community and a smaller market, those expectations are higher ever year. And with that, us being a part of the community has to go hand-in-hand with attracting people to come out and support us.”
Defenseman Josh Elmes, who will be returning to Rapid City for a third season following a brief stint with Fort Wayne late last season, voiced a similar perspective.
“I enjoy playing here, and I know a lot of people around the community from the years that I’ve played here,” Elmes said. “I’m hoping to be a positive role model for some of these new guys coming in, but also the fans in the stands, and the little kids when we do appearances at schools. I would like to be a very positive person around the Rapid City community.”
For Mackin, who came to Rapid City after serving as Executive Vice President of the ECHL Kansas City Mavericks, the important pieces, on and off the ice, are coming together to reinvigorate Rush hockey.
“I would have liked them to come together earlier, but come together it has, and puts us in a great position for this year and an excellent future,” Mackin said. “I was around town on Saturday night, and I had a youth hockey team dad come up to me and tell me that he had his boys were watching a practice last year, and the players asked them to come down and skate with them after practice. The players didn’t have to do that, invite the kids down, but they did, and that’s the kind of character people we want here.”
Rapid City fans will have the first opportunity to see this year’s edition of the Rush in game conditions in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage (6 p.m.) at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena. Gates open at 5:25 p.m. and attendance is free of charge (the youth Rushmore Hockey Association will be accepting donations).