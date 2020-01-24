Rush lose lead late, but get the win over Wichita

The Rapid City Rush closed out ECHL interdivisional play last weekend and began the meat and potatoes portion of schedule — the remaining 31 games all against Mountain Division foes — Friday night hosting the Wichita Thunder.

The encounter between the two teams currently jockeying for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division had all the excitement of a playoff game with the Rush seeing a 3-2 lead disappear in the last second of regulation, and then bouncing back to capture the overtime thriller 4-3 on a Ryker Killins power-play goal (his fourth of the season), assisted by Stephane Legault and Eric Israel with 1:47 remaining in the overtime period.

“We got the power-play opportunity and Eric made a great play and he put it right in my wheel house, and I’ve been working on my one-timer,” said Killins, who after a long scoring drought has scored three goals in the last five games. “Coach has been after me to shoot more, and I’ve been doing that lately and they started going in. And we did a good job moving the puck and setting up opportunities on the power play tonight.”

For 59 minutes and 59.4 seconds, the Rush appeared on their way to a 3-2 win. And then seeming disaster struck as following a scrum in front of the net, Wichita tallied the equalizer with .6 left on the clock