Rush much more optimistic at halfway mark

A year ago at mid-season, the Rapid City Rush were hovering at 15-19-2-3 with playoff hopes rapidly trending toward nonexistent.

Sparked by a franchise record nine-game home winning streak to open the 2019-2020 season, the Rush (20-14-3-0, 43 points) are currently vying for a playoff spot tied with Wichita, though Rapid City has had four games in hand.

A considerable change in fortune given that this year’s squad has been plagued by injuries and loss of key personnel at various times.

“Last year we had 14 wins through 36 games and this year he has 20, the third time ever that the Rush have accomplished 20 wins at the halfway point,” said Mark Binetti, Senior Director of Media Communications and radio voice of the Rush. “And not to get anybody’s hopes up, but the last two teams in that position made the playoffs, and the last one won the whole thing.”

Though the loss of the team’s leading scorer (Giovanni Fiore) in December and a hodge-podge of lineup changes made necessary by injury and call-ups mandated by the parent Arizona Coyotes, have hurt in recent weeks, Rush coach Danny Tetrault, nonetheless, breaks out the superlatives in describing what he has seen from his young squad (nine rookies and 10 second-year players on the roster).