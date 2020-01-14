Rush much more optimistic at halfway mark

A year ago at mid-season, the Rapid City Rush were hovering at 15-19-2-3 with playoff hopes rapidly trending toward nonexistent.
Sparked by a franchise record nine-game home winning streak to open the 2019-2020 season, the Rush (20-14-3-0, 43 points) are currently vying for a playoff spot tied with Wichita, though Rapid City has had four games in hand.
A considerable change in fortune given that this year’s squad has been plagued by injuries and loss of key personnel at various times.
“Last year we had 14 wins through 36 games and this year he has 20, the third time ever that the Rush have accomplished 20 wins at the halfway point,” said Mark Binetti, Senior Director of Media Communications and radio voice of the Rush. “And not to get anybody’s hopes up, but the last two teams in that position made the playoffs, and the last one won the whole thing.”
Though the loss of the team’s leading scorer (Giovanni Fiore) in December and a hodge-podge of lineup changes made necessary by injury and call-ups mandated by the parent Arizona Coyotes, have hurt in recent weeks, Rush coach Danny Tetrault, nonetheless, breaks out the superlatives in describing what he has seen from his young squad (nine rookies and 10 second-year players on the roster).
“It’s been a great first half. We are 12-6 at home and .500 on the road, and that’s dealing with all of the changes we’ve had,” Tetrault said. “We are in one of the toughest divisions in the ECHL and have played good hockey despite that. And I’m very pleased with how hard the guys have worked. With everything that has happened, I would say that it has been better than I expected so far.”
Not perfect however.
An area of concern is reflected in shots on goal (22nd in league in shots taken) and shot allowed (23rd), as the Rush have been outshot by nearly seven shots per game. Nor has a plethora of penalty minutes (17.38 minute per outing, third highest) helped either though stellar work by the penalty kill unit has often prevented catastrophe.
“We do need to cutdown the shots on goal and do better in getting shots on goal particularly in traffic,” Tetrault said. “Our power play definitely has to get better, too, and get on the forecheck more. Sometimes we tend to be a little too cute and make that extra pass that’s not there and turn the puck over. Play more of a grinding, forechecking, shots-in-traffic game in the second half.”
With the loss of Fiore in mid-December (released by Arizona), an injury to Tyler Coulter (15 goals, 12 assists) and an AHL callup for Peter Quenneville (second in ECHL in scoring), the return of last year’s leading scorer, Cedric Montminy, on Wednesday — out with injury since early in the season — is a definite positive.
“It’s nice to be back with the team in contention and battle each night for points,” Montminy said. “Each game is important this time of the year, and we will make it to the playoffs. We don’t want to get into a late push like last year, so it would be nice this year to get clinched before the last game of the season.”
Assistant captain and blue-liner, Josh Elmes, a three-year Rush veteran who has appeared in every game this season, shares that same confidence that hard work and a strong locker room can make that happen.
“We are competing hard every night and have a chance to win every game,” Elmes said. “And we have a bunch of guys who get along well with each other. We focus on staying positive on the bench and in the room, and hope to take that attitude into the second half of the season.”
The Rush begin that push Wednesday night hosting the Wichita Thunder (7:05).
Howdeshell, Smereck return to the Rush
On Tuesday, the Rush also announced that rookie forward Keeghan Howdeshell and defenseman Jalen Smereck have returned from their recent recalls to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.
Howdeshell comes back to the Rush after his second recall of the season to the AHL. Although he hasn’t seen any action with the Roadrunners this season, the 6-foot, 205-pound forward currently has six goals, 10 assists, and 16 points with rapid City.
Smereck returned after his second call-up to the Roadrunners, but did not see action on this last assignment. The 6-0, 190-pound blue liner has two assists in four appearances with the Rush this season.