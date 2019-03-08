One of the promises new part owner of the Rapid City Rush Jeff Dickerson made when he was introduced in January was to fill the team's vacant president role.
Friday he made good on the promise, and the Rush stayed in their division to do it.
The Rush introduced Todd Mackin as the team's president. Mackin was the vice president of sales for Rapid City's Mountain Division rival, the Kansas City Mavericks.
"Days like this make you happy but also relieved because you know what went into it," Dickerson said. "When you get something across the finish line and say to everyone ‘this is what we’re doing,’ I’m really excited. This is the guy we wanted and we’re lucky enough to get him."
Mackin said he was happy with the ownership group in charge of the Rush, the city and he said he was ready to run his own organization.
"I was running a front office that was a finely tuned machine, we were rolling right along with no problems in sight, and so the challenges weren’t there anymore," Mackin said. "While I loved the organization I wanted a new challenge, and it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made but once we decided we’re jumping in, we jumped in with both feet."
Before he was with the Mavericks, he worked with the National Football League's Kansas City Chiefs (owned by Mavericks owner Lamar Hunt Jr.).
"It’s great news, it’s exciting for the organization. Todd has a lot of experience, he comes from a phenomenal organization in Kansas City, they do things right, have a great fan base and Todd is the right guy," Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said. "He’s a go-getter, he’s a young guy and he’s motivated. He’s got great experience at our level and the NFL level. He’s definitely going to change things around here and it’s a great hire."
One of the things Mackin mentioned during the press conference was the possibility of Rapid City being affiliated with an AHL and NHL franchise.
The Rush were affiliated with the Arizona Coyotes of the NHL and Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 season and then were affiliated with the Minnesota and Iowa Wild during the 2017-18 season.
This season the team has not been affiliated and Rapid City sits in fifth in the Mountain Division with a 23-29-5-3 with 54 points.
"I think in the ECHL you need young, fast, hungry goal scorers. When we look at our season this year, what is our biggest problem? We haven’t been able to score, and the affiliate provides that. You may only have them for a year or two, but those are some of your best players," Mackin said. "Your affiliation can do a lot of really, really good things but you have to have the right one, and I’m going to work really hard with our coaching staff to find the right one."
Dickerson said he and Rush owner Scott Mueller had also discussed an affiliation before hiring Mackin.
"There’s obviously reasons why they didn’t want to do it this year. When Todd said ‘this is where I want to take this,' those were already talks that me and Scott were having," he said. "This is something that not just me and Scott are supportive of, Tetsy (Tetrault) and (assistant coach) Nello (Ferrara), the executive suite if you will, is ready to rock."
Dickerson said he liked Mackin's energy and his experience working with the Mavericks for 14 years.
"He’s the kind of guy where he’s going to cut a path and we’re either going to keep up with or we’re not," Dickerson said. "It’ll be clear to the front office, the locker room, the community, the sponsors and the fans where he’s taking it."
Mackin said he's hoping to change the game-day environment at the Civic Center.
"Moving forward on the business side of things I want to make our games less stale, I want to make them more exciting," he said. "We have 36 home games and we have to make them different, we have to make them exciting. We’re going to do those kind of things."
Another thing he mentioned was celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Rush team that won a championship when they were in the CHL.
"I want to do things that make this place a fun place to be; win, lose, whatever, I want to be a place people have a great time at," he said. "We’re going to work really, really hard with our corporate partners to put an influx of game operations and game excitement into what we do here."
The Rush face the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 7 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.