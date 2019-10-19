The Rapid City Rush won their second consecutive game as they cruised past the Tulsa Oilers Saturday night.
Rapid City scored two of its goals in the second, before erupting for three more in a two-minute span of the third on its way to a 5-0 victory over Tulsa at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
The first period was quiet compared to the final 40 minutes, with both teams taking 10 shots apiece.
In the second, the Rush offense began to assert its dominance, starting with a goal from Dane Birks in the sixth minute on an assist from Cedric Montminy.
Less than a minute later, Brennan Saulnier found the back of the net on assists from Eric Israel and Tyler Coulter to take a 2-0 lead.
After a quiet 25 minutes for both teams, Rapid City’s offense added a few insurance goals, including a Giovanni Fiore score on assists from Peter Quenneville and Israel in the 12th minute.
The Rush took a four-goal lead 30 seconds later when Quenneville beat Tulsa’s goalkeeper on assists from Israel and Chris Izmirlian.
Alex Rauter closed out the scoring for the Rush in the 14th minute, assisted by Josh Elmes and Trey Phillips.
Tyler Parks had a big night in the net for Rapid City, turning the Oilers away on all 31 of their shot attempts.
The Rush finished the night with 32 shots, paced by Quenneville, who led with six total shots.
Rapid City, 2-2, will close out its three-game series with Tulsa today at 3:05 p.m.