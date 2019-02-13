Rapid City's Riley Weselowski completed a comeback with 9.3 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but Charlie Dodero collected the second point with the game-winner for the Steelheads at 1:58 of overtime, giving Idaho a 3-2 win Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho.
The point, coupled with a Kansas City regulation loss against the Tulsa Oilers, now puts the Rush three points behind the Mavericks for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division with 20 games remaining.
Idaho jumped out to a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Henrik Samuelsson, gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead at 4:17 of the first when he buried a pass from Reid Petryk behind Rush net-minder Adam Carlson (Petryk had the lone assist).
Just 97 second later, Kyle Schempp deflected a Charlie Dodero shot at 5:54, bringing the Idaho lead to 2-0 (Dodero and Steve McParland assisted).
After a scoreless second, the Rush came back to force overtime in the third. With Carlson pulled for the extra-attacker, Chris Lebinger pulled the Rush within one with under two minutes remaining. With 1:23 left, Cedric Montminy found Lebinger in the slot, finishing with a shot by Steelheads goalie Tomas Sholl to cut the deficit to 2-1 (Montminy and Pierre-Luc Mercier assisted).
Following the goal, Henirk Samuelsson was called for a roughing penalty with 42 seconds remaining, putting the Rush, including the extra-attacker, on a 6-on-4 advantage for the remainder of the game. Weselowski took a pass from Darby Llewellyn, and rifled a shot through traffic by Sholl, tying the game at 2-2 and forcing overtime (Llewellyn had the lone assist).
Carlson, playing on his 25th birthday, suffered the loss in overtime, stopping 29 of 32 shots in the effort (13-13-3-2).
The Rush continue their three-game series against the Steelheads tonight with a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.
Larsen leads SDSU women to rout of Omaha
South Dakota State junior Tagyn Larson didn't miss a shot, going 11 for 11 from the field in a commanding 82-38 win at Omaha Wednesday night in Summit League women's basketball action.
The Jackrabbits, now 19-6 overall and 11-1 in league play, extends its win streak to nine games.
Larson scored a career-high 27 points, sank a personal-best five 3-point field goals, grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and added four blocks to lead the Jackrabbits. Larson's performance breaks the school record for field goal percentage in a game.