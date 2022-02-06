Rush rally for overtime win

The Rapid City Rush scored four goals in the third period to force overtime and Calder Brooks buried the game-winning goal in the first minute of OT as they came from behind to beat the Tulsa Oilers, 5-4, Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

With the Rush trailing, 2-0, at the beginning of the third period and skating with a power play, Ryan Valentini fed Max Coatta in front of the net. Coatta flipped a shot past Ryan Ruck and the Rush got on the board and cut the lead to 2-1.

Tulsa quickly answered with an Eddie Matsushima goal but the Rush punched back when Tanner Schachle dug the puck off the right wing boards and found Valentini loose in the high slot. Valentini slung a wrist shot on net that beat Ruck top shelf and the Rush were back within one.

Five minutes later, Jake Wahlin carried the puck from the left corner and backhanded a pass to Valentini in the high slot. He snapped a shot on net that again beat Ruck high, tying the game at three.

Tulsa regained the lead once again when Matsushima shoved home a backhander that went over the line right before the net was knocked off its pegs. But the Oilers then committed a penalty that gave Rapid City a power play with three and a half minutes to go in the game. Following a won faceoff in the attacking zone, Coatta put a shot on net that Ruck saved but Brett Gravelle snagged the rebound and slid it home, tying the game at four.

The Oilers committed a penalty with just ten seconds remaining in regulation, which sent the Rush to overtime with a power play. In the first minute of OT, Stephen Baylis fired a wrist shot on net that was stopped by Ruck but Brooks grabbed the rebound and stuffed in in for the game-winning goal.

Valentini had two goals and two assists and Coatta recorded a goal and three assists, the first two four-point games of the season for the Rush. Rapid City won in overtime for the third time this season.

The Oilers opened the scoring in the first period when Nathan Larose buried a wrist shot on a power play. They extended that advantage in the second after Jack Doremus finished on an odd-man break.

Rapid City improved to 22-18-3-2 with the win while Tulsa dropped to 23-17-1-1. The Rush will now return home for the first of three-straight games against the Wichita Thunder. It begins on Thursday morning and puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 10:35 a.m.

