Rush rally, then falter in loss to Utah

Unfortunately for the Rush, the remainder of the period was all Utah as the Grizzlies responded with three unanswered goal to settle the issue. Ty Lewis scored twice, 24th and 25th, and Christian Horn closed out the scoring with his 5th goal of the season.

Gordon Defiel took the loss in net for the Rush (27-of-34 saves) while Brad Barone who started the season on the Rush roster stopped 33-of-37 for the win.

“We got off to a bad start again tonight and then took some undisciplined penalties tonight, but we were resilient and bounced back to tie it up 4-4 in the third and then a give-away on the wall, their fifth goal, was a killer,” Tetrault said. “But you can’t give up seven goals in a game. They got to rebounds, got to loose pucks in the slot and capitalized. We have to take sticks and bodies away and be better defensively. We are scoring goals and the power play looked good tonight, but we have to stay away from undisciplined penalties.”

In the battle for the Mountain Division fourth playoff spot, the loss dropped the Rush (29-25-5-1) two points behind the Tulsa Oilers, who defeated division-leading Allen 4-2 on Saturday night. Fortunately, from a glass half full perspective, the Rush do have three games in hand to make up the deficit.

The Rush host the Idaho Steelheads next weekend in a three-game series with games on Friday and Saturday nights (7:05) and Sunday afternoon (4:05).

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0