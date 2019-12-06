Rapid City continued to impress on Friday night as the Rush, currently tied for the second spot in ECHL league standings, remained undefeated on Rushmore Plaza Civic Center ice, defeating the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 in overtime.
The win, the Rush’s ninth consecutive home ice win, established a franchise home ice record, snapping the eight-game skein put together by the 2011-12 CHL team.
Third periods during Rapid City’s home winning streak have been exciting affairs, and Friday night was no exception. Trailing 2-1 heading into the final frame, Rush captain Peter Quenneville quickly evened the score at 2-all 2:49 into the period with a power play goal, a slapper from the blue line.
“I wasn’t happy with my performance in the first two periods,” Quenneville said. “And then on the power play, I made it a focus to shoot and get the puck on goal, and thankfully it went in.”
Four seconds shy of two minutes later, Keeghan Howdeshell put the Rush up 3-2, unleashing a shot from along the left-wing boards that found the net on a deflection off two Utah players.
“Honestly, I saw (Tyler) Coulter back door and I was trying to get the puck to him,” Howdeshell said. “But when you get pucks to the net, you sometimes are rewarded. Coulter and Brennan Saulnier and I have been just buzzing the last few games."
Unfortunately, momentum shifted dramatically during the middle portion of the period, as Utah rebounded with two goals during a 3:01 stretch of the final period to grab a 4-3 lead with 10:13 remaining.
Not to worry as the Rush drew even with 6:15 remaining on Howdeshell’s second goal of the night on a Rush power play, a blast for the left point to knot the score at 4-all.
The overtime frame, though brief, was pretty exciting as well as Quenneville converted his second goal of the night (and 12th of the season), and the game-winner just 40 seconds into the three-on-three overtime action, taking a pass from Stephane Legault and finding empty space.
For Quenneville, the goal extended to nine a consecutive game-scoring streak, and with the two goals and the earlier assist, boosted the Rush captain’s point total on the season to 33 (12 goals, 21 assists) and into a share of the top spot in ECHL scoring.
“McGurty kind of led me and put it on my tape as I headed up ice. And Legs (Stephane Legault) and I have a great chemistry. He is a phenomenal passer and I knew as soon as I made the pass and broke free, the puck would be coming back, and sure enough it did,” Quenneville said. “I thought we would be able to shut the door after Howdy’s goal, but we let them back in with sloppy play. But the beautiful thing here is that we have that never-say-quit attitude. You can look down the bench and know that no matter how long it takes or what it takes, we are going to get it done.”
The night started slowly with a scoreless first period, that for the Rush was a matter of big early, big late, and so-so moments sprinkled in between. Though the Rush were outshot 9-7 in the frame, Rapid City had the better chances, among them: an uncontested slapper from Gabe Torrel that sailed wide, a Brennan Saulnier shot from similar ice stuffed, as well as good opportunities by Stephane Legault and Tyler Poulson.
At the other end Rush goalie Tyler Parks (7-1 coming into the game) gloved a couple of good Utah opportunities.
The second period looked promising for the home team early before a Utah surge in the final seven minutes ended the good vibes.
A pretty play by Howdeshell and Coulter gave the Rush a 1-0 lead 7:54 mark of the period as Howdeshell led a rush along the left wing boards, circled behind the net and fired a perfect centering pass to Coulter who drilled the wrister from the face-off circle to the left or Utah goalie Mason McDonald. The goal was Coulter’s ninth of the season and the sixth consecutive game in which the rookie has produced points (five goals, three assists).
The remainder of the second period belonged to the Grizzlies as Tim McGauley tied the game at 1-1 with 7:31 remaining in the period, beating Parks' far post, glove side from close range after a length possession as the Rush were unable to clear the zone.
Griffen Molino added his sixth goal of the season with 1:29 remaining on a deflection of a McGauley wrister to give Utah a 2-1 advantage.
The period closed on a sour note as well for the Rush as center Giovanni Fiore, last week’s ECHL Player of the Week and the league’s 3rd leading scorer (12 goals, 16 assists, 28 points) drew a game misconduct penalty.
And then, there was what has been a typical 2019 Rapid City Rush third period fraught with frenzy.
“It was actually a pretty sloppy game by both teams at times tonight,” Rush coach Danny Tetrault said. “The first period went by quickly. And then in that second period, we got pretty sloppy after we went up 1-0. Got out of our structure and started cheating offensively and letting guys behind us. It wasn’t us. But then again in the third period we scored a couple of quick goals and then let them back in. We didn’t play the right way tonight, but we got the two points and found a way to win.”
The win was Rapid’s third of the season against Utah on home ice, the previous two meeting, one-goal affairs (4-3) as well.
Rapid City (15-5-3-0) and Utah (8-9-2-1) wrap up the weekend series Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.