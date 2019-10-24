The cover headline “It’s Our Time” on the Rapid City Rush’s 2009-2010 souvenir game program proved to be prophetic.
Rapid City’s second season of professional hockey indeed turned out to be “R” time, with the Rush completing a magical run through the Central Hockey League regular season culminating in a finals run for the ages and a Ray Miron Presidents Cup championship.
Now a decade removed from that triumph, many of the players from that remarkable team will assemble once again at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena for this weekend’s home season opener, tonight against the Utah Grizzlies.
Memories of that season, indelible 10 years later, will be exchanged during this weekend’s championship reunion.
That tightness of head coach Joe Ferras’ roster, a mix of newcomers joining core players from Rapid City’s inaugural season the year before, was evident from the get-go.
“That was one of the biggest assets of the team,” said forward Brendan Cook, from Reston, Manitoba and one of six 20-plus goal scorers for Rapid City that year. “To be able to find our way, where the big picture was more than the individual success for a lot of us who hadn’t played together before.”
Another key newcomers was a goaltender from Lively, Ontario, Danny Battochio, who joined veteran netminder Miguel Beaudry.
Battochio simply wanted to make a good impression just out of college, he said.
“Like anybody that makes that jump they want to establish themselves and be true to say they can play at that level,” he said.
Cook said the guys knew from the outset there was a good group, in spite of some early struggles.
But an early season series against the arch-rival Colorado Eagles, where the Rush would take two of three games, provided confidence and a spark.
Rapid City would go on to win 10 of the next 11 games.
“The recipe was there,” Cook said.
The Rush posted a 43-14-1-6 mark in winning the CHL’s Northern Conference championship, just two points up on Colorado.
But the CHL playoffs provided an opening stunner, when the third-place Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs sent Colorado home with a 4-0 sweep in the second round.
“Nobody expected that,” Cook recalled. “Everybody thought, if we’re going to win a championship we’ll have to go through Colorado.”
For Rapid City, coming off a 4-0 sweep of the Missouri Mavericks in their second round matchup, the series with the Mudbugs was another see-saw battle that included a pair of overtime decisions.
One of those extra-frame games proved to be a major highlight for Rush rookie Corey Laurysen, who had joined Rapid City as an amateur college prospect for the playoff run.
With series knotted at 1-1 and Game 3 tied at 2-2, Laurysen got the call late in overtime.
"(Assistant coach) Mark DeSantis gave me a tap on the shoulder and I was very nervous heading onto the ice. All I could think was don’t get scored against – put in my 30-40 seconds and get off,” Laurysen recalled.
Laurysen got a feed from veteran Brendan Hodge at the Mudbugs blueline and threw the puck into a knot of players at the net.
“The puck had eyes, I guess. I remember getting swarmed by the boys and the celebration made its way into the dressing room after,” Laurysen said.
The Rush would go on to win that series with a 7-3, Game 7 victory on home ice on April 21.
Their opponent in the finals would be the Allen (Texas) Americans, a first-year franchise in a northeast Dallas suburb.
The Amerks had downed Laredo and surprised regular season champion Odessa in another 7-game series.
Allen and Rapid City swapped wins over the first four games, with a 7-2 Rapid City victory in Game 5 in Texas, setting up the potential series clincher in Rapid City on May 4, 2010.
Game 6 started with Allen jumping to a 3-0 lead in the first period.
Battochio said falling behind in the first period was a bigger challenge than what would come later that night.
“It wasn’t the script we wanted but at that point we knew we had a team that if we scored one or two we could simply get back into it,” Battochio said.
The Rush clawed back with a goal from defenseman Gio Flamminio midway through the second period, then added two more in the third, from Blaine Jarvis and Cook, to force overtime.
Nearly two full periods of tense overtime ensued before Dave Grimson controlled the puck on a faceoff in the Rush zone, got it to Les Reaney, who fired it at Allen netminder Chris Whitley.
The puck bounced of Whitley, then caromed into the net off Rush forward Scott Wray to send the packed civic center crowd into delirium.
Battochio played for eight more seasons, all in Rapid City except for one season in Russia. He lives in Black Hawk and works as a mortgage broker, along with serving as a goaltenders coach for the Rush and providing occasional radio color with Rush broadcaster Mark Binetti.
Cook continued to play for eight more seasons, winning two more championships” (Italy 2015-16 and the DEL2 (Germany) title, 2014-15).
The walls of his home in Minnesota are covered with mementos from those great years.
“You remember those teams for a good reason,” he said.