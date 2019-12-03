The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that rookie defenseman Ryker Killins has been assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.
In his most recent call-up, Killins appeared in one game with the Roadrunners, a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign on Nov. 23. This season in the AHL, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound blue-liner has played in three games and earned 2 PIM with a -1 rating.
With the Rush, the native of Wawa, Ontario, has a goal and nine assists for 10 points in 13 games.
The Rush return home for a two-week, five-game home stand, starting against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City was to host the Wichita thunder Wednesday night, but the game was postponed to Jan. 26 because of travel issues from their weekend series in Boise, Idaho.
Fiore earns Inglasco ECHL Player of Week honors
You have free articles remaining.
Rapid City Rush forward Giovanni Fiore has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week from Nov.-25-Dec. 1.
Fiore led all ECHL players with seven points in three games against the Idaho Steelheads last week. In Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Idaho, he factored in on all three Rush goals with three assists and a +2 rating. He followed that effort up with a pair of goals and a +2 rating, including the game-winner with 1.2 seconds left in Friday’s 4-3 win in the rematch against Idaho. He concluded the series with another two goals and a +1 rating in Saturday’s 4-2 win, which included the game-winner and a shorthanded tally to seal the victory.
Overall, Fiore had four goals, three assists, seven points, and a +5 rating to help the Rush secure five of six points in last week’s series.
Under a National Hockey League contract with the Arizona Coyotes, Fiore is tied for fifth in the ECHL with 12 goals, tied for fourth with 16 assists and third with 28 points in 22 games with the Rush this season.
On behalf of Fiore, a case of pucks will be donated to a Rapid City youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.