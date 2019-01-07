The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that forward Andrew Radjenovic was named an ECHL Western Conference all-star.
Radjenovic will be representing the mountain division during the 3-on-3 tournament, which will be the weekend of Jan. 18 in Toledo.
“It’s an honor to be voted in and have a chance to play with and against so many great players,” Radjenovic said in a release. “I couldn’t have done this without my teammates and the Rush staff so far this season. I am definitely really excited for this opportunity, and to represent the Rapid City Rush.”
Radjenovic is the fourth player selected to the ECHL all-star game in franchise history. He has contributed 16 goals, 18 assists for 34 points in 37 games this season.
“I’m really happy for and proud of Andrew. He earned this through hard work, perseverance, and determination,” Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said in the release. “Radj has established himself as one of the top scoring forwards in the ECHL. He’s a leader both on and off the ice, but most importantly, leads by example. He never takes a night off, and is a guy you can count on all the time. I told him to enjoy the moment because it will be an experience that he’ll never forget."
Rapid City faces the Tulsa Oilers Tuesday night in Oklahoma before hosting the Oilers in a two-game series Friday and Saturday.