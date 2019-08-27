The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that forward Jake Henderson has been signed by the team for the 2019-20 ECHL season.
Henderson embarks on his first full professional season following a brief stint in the ECHL last year. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward began his year at Wilfrid Laurier University in USports, earning 15 points (7goals, 8 asists) in 27 games before joining the Kansas City Mavericks for his professional debut. After a pair of appearances with the Mavs, Henderson was signed by the Wichita Thunder, logging an additional pair of games to end the season.
“I’ve heard nothing but great things about the Rapid City area and organization, which makes it an exciting place for my first full professional season,” Henderson said. “Last year, I got to experience professional hockey with the Mavericks and Thunder, and learned what it takes both on and off the ice to prepare yourself at this level.
“I’m a power forward that works hard every shift, and can find open space towards the net to either score, or find someone to dish the puck to for a goal,” Henderson added on his contributions. “We need a solid, strong start to the year to give us the best chance to make the playoffs, and subsequently put our team in a great position to bring home the Kelly Cup.”
Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said he is interested to see what Henderson brings to the fold at training camp.
“He uses his size well all over the playing surface, especially in the offensive zone, and has a high intensity when his number is called," Tetrault said. "I’m excited to see how his size factors into our scheme up front this season.”
Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Henderson preceded his brief stint in Canadian college hockey with three seasons in the OHL, playing with the Kitchener Rangers and North Bay Battalion for a total of 190 games (27g-45ast-72pts). With the latter, Henderson was coached by former Rush Captain and 2010 Championship legend, Scott Wray, who serves as an Assistant Coach with the Battalion. In addition to his OHL experience, he also played in 108 games across two seasons with the USHL’s Omaha Lancers, registering 34 points (11g-23ast) and 187 PIM.
Three Hardhats named to All-State team
Three Rapid City Post 22 players were named to the South Dakota Class A State American Legion baseball team that was released on Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Named to the team from Post 22 was pitcher Zach Whitesell, second baseman Ryan Bachman and third baseman Matthew Hegre.
Whitesell led the hardhats on the mound with a 9-0 record and 1.43 earned run average. In 68 innings, he had 59 strikeouts and 22 walks.
Bachman finished with a .411 batting average and 1.206 on base plus slugging percentage, with seven home runs, 54 runs batted in and 76 runs scored.
Hegre led the Hardhats in hitting with a .415 average, a 1.272 OPS, nine home runs, 57 runs batted in and 50 runs scored.
Also named to the All-State team were: pitchers, Grey Zabel, Pierre; Brady Hawkins, Mitchell; Kieren Luellman, Yankton; Reece Arborgast, Renner; catcher Cade Hinkle, Pierre; infielders Joe Kolbeck, Brandon Valley; Hawkins and Carson Max, Mitchell and outfielders Nick Hoekstra, Renner; Nathan Gonnelly, Watertown and Mason Crow, Sioux Falls West.
Van Boening wins Turning Stone Classic
Shane Van Boening, a Rapid City Stevens graduate, won his fifth title at the Turning Stone Classic billiards tournament in upstate New York over the weekend.
Van Boening won $8,000 for his effort and ranks in the Top 5 in winnings this year. His next tournament is the China Open.