The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday goaltender Adam Carlson will join the team this season.
He becomes the first goaltender announced for the Rush this offseason.
Carlson comes to the Rush after spending last season with four different teams between the AHL and ECHL. He started the season with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, his first career action in the AHL, and appeared in six games, going 2-3-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .903 SV%.
After his stint in Hershey, he was assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays, and posted a 1-1-1 record in six games with a 2.80 GAA and .893 SV%. Following his time in Charleston, he was then assigned to the Indy Fuel, with whom he made only one appearance with before he finished the season on assignment with the Kansas City Mavericks.
Carlson played his final nine games of the season with the Mavs, and registered a 5-1-3 record, along with a 2.07 GAA, a .922 SV%, and 1 shutout. He finished the season on a call-up back with Bears and ended on the team’s roster.
“Opportunity is what drove me to the Rush. I’ve always been a guy that believes that you need to go to where you’re most wanted, and that’s Rapid City,” Carlson said in a release.
Rush coach Daniel Tetrault said in the release that the signing is the biggest of the offseason so far for Rapid City.
“To say that I am thrilled to bring Adam on board is an understatement,” he said. “Over the last two seasons, our goaltending let us down and never gave us a consistent chance to win on a nightly basis. Adam is a former Washington Capitals prospect, and his talent and success at the goaltending position in both the AHL and ECHL will certainly provide stability on our last line of defense. He brings size between the pipes, and a very strong sense of work ethic. He will be relied upon to give us a chance every night to win, and I’m very excited to have him on my team.”
Rapid City opens the season Oct. 12 on the road against the Utah Grizzlies.