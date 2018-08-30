The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that rookie forward Mason McCarty will begin his professional career with the team in the 2018-19 ECHL season.
McCarty comes to the Rush after the conclusion of his major-junior career in the WHL. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward is coming off of his best season with the Red Deer Rebels, where he tabulated career-highs in every category with 38 goals, 36 assists, and 74 points in 68 games. He added another four points (1g-3ast) in five WHL playoff games.
“After talking with Coach (Daniel) Tetrault earlier this offseason, I realized this was a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get started. I’m very happy to be one of the newest members of the Rapid City Rush,” McCarty said. “I’m just looking to come in and work hard for Coach and my teammates, and hope I set a good foundation for the start of my professional career.”
Tetrault said that in speaking with WHL scouts and other contacts, the Rush signed "one heck of a hockey player."
“Mason is coming off of a 38-goal season in the WHL, so you know immediately he has a heck of a shot, and can score from anywhere on the ice," he said. "With a scoring clip like that in major-junior, especially the WHL, it’s a clear signal that Mason is a great competitor. I’m going to give him every opportunity to succeed, and put him in all situations. I’m very excited to see what Mason is capable of at the professional level.”
A native of Blackie, Alberta, McCarty’s WHL career spanned five seasons and took place with the Rebels and the Saskatoon Blades. In total, he played in 225 games and registered 85 goals, 72 assists, 157 points, and 223 PIM.
Mines to host Hardrocker Classic cross country meet
The South Dakota School of Mines men’s and women’s cross country team begin the year Saturday, hosting the Hardrocker Classic at Robbinsdale Park.
Also competing will be Black Hills State, MSU Billings, Chadron State College and Dawson Community College. The menh's 8K begins at 9:30 a.m., with the women's 5K at 10:30 a.m.
The Mines women’s team will look completely different this year as the core of the team has been lost to graduation — Libby Friesen, Ryley Sutton and Kari Radke.
The 2018 version will be led by Rapid City native Adeline Straatmeyer, who returns to the squad after a redshirt season, and Erica Westerman. Also expected to contribute will be junior Kayla Gagen and sophomore Laramie Giles.
New to the women’s team are a pair of freshmen Margaret Thompson and Samantha Smith.
The Mines men’s team is also a little different this year as the Hardrockers have listed 17 on the 2018 roster. Despite the numbers, the squad’s lone senior Jacob Huber is redshirting this fall, leaving the upperclassman leadership in the hands of a talented junior-class group of runners.
Chase Wood, Theron Singleton and Ben Colvin will lead Mines through a competitive RMAC schedule this year, along with sophomore Andrew Ferris.
BHSU soccer drops season-opener against Minot State
The Black Hills State University women's soccer team fell to Minot State, 6-0, on Thursday afternoon to begin the 2018 season.
The Beavers (1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first minute, and never looked back. MSU added goals in the 14th and 18th minutes to take a 3-0 lead into the halftime break. Minot State scored three insurance goals in the second half to take the 6-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets (0-1).
Rose Miller recorded the only shot for BHSU. Dz-Rae Jara (0-1) played all 90 minutes in goal, making two saves.
Sofia Lewis and Haley Berryman each scored two goals for the Beavers, while Melanie Van Walstijn and Taryn Love each tallied a goal.
BHSU is back in action on Saturday in Aberdeen against Northern State.