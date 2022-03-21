Rush sign Stevens, Tendeck called up to Tucson

The Rapid City Rush announced today that they have signed defenseman Alex Stevens to a contract. Additionally, goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned by the Coyotes to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Stevens joins what will be his third ECHL team this season. The first-year pro out of Penn State opened the year with the Wheeling Nailers, where he had two goals and two assists over 16 games. He has also appeared in four games for the Norfolk Admirals. Across his four seasons at Penn State, Stevens had three goals and 14 assists over 79 career games.

Tendeck returns to Tucson where he has appeared in three games and is 1-1-0-0 with a 2.49 goals against average and .915 save percentage. In 19 games played for Rapid City, Tendeck is 5-13-1-0 and has a 3.54 GAA and .901 save percentage.

The Rush return to action on Friday night for the first of three games against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

