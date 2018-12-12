Andrew Radjenovic notched a pair of goals, Cedric Montminy had two assists and Adam Carlson stopped all but one of 34 shots on goal to lead the Rapid City Rush to a 3-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night in West Valley City, Utah.
The win ends the Rush losing streak at three games.
Radjenovic opened the scoring when he took his own miss and shot it past Grizzlies goalie Joe Cannata for his team-leading 13th goal of the season (the goal was unassisted).
With 8 minutes left in the first, Montminy found Tyler Poulsen on the back door, who buried the chance to give the Rush a 2-0 lead (Montminy had the lone assist). Exactly 58 seconds later, Radjenovic capitalized for his second of the game on the first Rush power play of the contest. Just 16 seconds into the advantage, and with 7:02 left in the period, Radjenovic blasted a Montminy rebound behind Cannata 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play (Montminy and Riley Weselowski assisted).
Utah cut the deficit to a pair before the second period ran out. With 3:12 left in the second, Cole Ully rifled a shot by Carlson to make it a 3-1 Rush lead heading into the final period (Joey Raats and Ryan Walters assisted).
Both teams failed to score in the final period of play.
Carlson moved to 9-4-2-2 with the win.
The Rush will face the Grizzlies in the second game of their three-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.