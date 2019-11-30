Giovanni Fiore scored a pair of goals for a second night in a row, Tyler Coulter had a two-assist night and Tyler Parks had 49 saves in the Rapid City Rush's 4-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.
The Rush struck first in the contest, providing the only goal of the opening 20 minutes. Keeghan Howdeshell earned his fourth goal of the season. With 8:48 gone by, Howdeshell fired a laser by Steelheads goalie Tomas Sholl from the far faceoff circle and gave the Rush a 1-0 lead (Coulter had the lone assist).
Parks stopped all 19 shots he saw in the opening frame.
Rapid City added two more scores in the second period, but Idaho countered with one following the rally to cut the Rush lead to two heading into the final frame.
Brennan Saulnier produced the second Rush goal on the penalty kill, good for his second shorthanded goal of the season. With 8:10 played in the period, Saulnier dislodged the puck in front of his own bench and found Coulter in neutral ice, then proceeded to join him in the Steelheads zone on a two-on-one. Coulter patiently maneuvered towards the net and threaded the puck to the top of the crease, where Saulnier’s stick deflected the puck past Sholl to give the Rush a 2-0 lead (Coulter had the lone assist).
Just over three minutes later, Fiore banked in a Peter Quenneville rebound from the slot area to triple the Rush advantage to 3-0 with 8:40 left in the second period (Quenneville and Stephane Legault assisted).
The Steelheads countered in the last five minutes and got on the board prior to the end of the frame. With 4:03 left in the second, after a shot was stopped by Parks, Anthony Nellis scored cutting the Rush lead to 3-1 (Marc-Olivier Roy and Jeff King assisted). Parks kept his hot night up, stopping all but one of 14 shots in the second, and 32 of 33 through 40 minutes.
Max Coatta brought the Steelheads within one in the third, but that was as close as the home side would get. On the final Rush power play of the game with 9:26 remaining in regulation, Coatta forced a turnover on the Steelheads blue line and rushed down the ice, virtually uncontested. Coatta fired a shot over the shoulder of Parks to cut the Rush advantage to 3-2 with Idaho’s first shorthanded goal of the season (the goal was unassisted).
Idaho pulled Sholl for the extra attacker and, following the move, received a power play with 1:16 left in the game due to a Brennan Saulnier roughing minor. Now armed with a two-man advantage, Idaho threw everything and the kitchen sink at Parks and the Rush. Parks made countless saves, and created a rebound that came right to Fiore, who fired the puck from between the hash marks into the empty net with almost no time left.
Parks stopped all but two of 51 shots on net, earning his career-high seventh win of the season (7-1-3-0). The Rush were outshot 51-13 through 60 minutes, and both teams combined for three shorthanded goals in the game.
The Rush return home for a two-week, six-game home stand, beginning with the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday. Puck drop at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m.