Andrew Radjenovic, with two goals and two assists, and Tyler Poulsen, with one goal and three assists, powered the Rapid City Rush past the Allen Americans 6-3 Wednesday night Allen, Texas.
Even though the Rush were outshot in the first period, they blasted the Americans on the scoreboard and carried a 4-1 lead into the period break, with all goals coming in a span of 2 minutes, 54 seconds.
With 7:12 left in the first, Dylan Quaile blocked a shot and sent the puck the full length of the ice for what was supposed to be an icing call, but Pierre-Luc Mercier beat his defender and Mercier centered it for Garrett Klotz, who eventually buried it off the back bar to give the Rush a 1-0 lead (Mercier and Quaile assisted).
Twenty-one seconds later Radjenovic slipped it by Hayton for the goal (Radjenovic and Poulsen assisted) and under two minutes later, Poulsen, slipped the puck by Hayton for an unassisted goal.
Ending the furious rally 55 seconds later was Radjenovic, whose goal with 4:18 left (Leibinger and Poulsen assisted) made it 4-0.
Radjenovic’s goal prompted the removal of Hayton from the Americans net for Jeremy Brodeur. Adam Miller banked a loose puck by net-minder Adam Carlson to cut the Rush lead to 4-1 with 2:20 left in the period (Mike Gunn and Garrett Clarke assisted).
After a scoreless second, Zach Pochiro brought the Americans within two (Braylon Shmyr and Dave Makowski assisted). Under three minutes later Radjenovic restored the two-goal lead at 6:13 of the period (Poulsen and Quaile assisted).
Johnny McInnis cut the Rush lead to 5-3 with 2:16 remaining (Jacob Doty and Zach Pochiro assisted). Allen pulled Brodeur from the net, Radjenovic passed to recent SPHL call-up Brandon Fehd and Fehd slammed the puck home for the first goal of his ECHL career to close the scoring.
Carlson stopped 34 of 37 shots (8-3-2-2).