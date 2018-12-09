The Rapid City Rush got 30 shots off against the Wichita Thunder Sunday afternoon, but couldn't find the back of the net as the Thunder finished off a weekend sweep of the Rush 2-0 in Wichita.
The loss dropped Rapid City to 1-3-1-0 during its road trip.
The first period went by scoreless, and in the second the Thunder struck for their two goals. The scoring started when Ralph Cuddemi found the back of the net on a power play goal 7 minutes and 37 seconds into the period. He was assisted by Dyson Stevenson and Steven Iacobellis.
After 13:16 had gone by in the second Mark MacMillan increased the lead for Wichita with a goal that was assisted by Cuddemi and Keoni Texeira.
That would be enough for Thunder goalie Stuart Skinner, who stopped all 30 shots he faced. Rush goalie Tyler Parks also had a solid day in net despite the loss, saving 32 shots.
Rapid City was called for six penalties, including two fighting penalties and a game misconduct from Garret Klotz. The other fighting penalty for the Rush went to Cedric Montminy, and Ryan Van Stralen got a fighting penalty for Wichita.
Rapid City fell to 11-11-2-3 with 27 points. It is still tied with the Idaho Steelheads for fourth place in the mountain division. The Thunder moved to 11-9-3-1 with 26 points and are in striking distance of catching the Rush.
Rapid City closes out its road trip with a three game series against the Utah Grizzlies which will start Wednesday and continue on Friday and Saturday. The Rush will return home for a two game series with Wichita which begins Dec. 21.