The Rapid City Rush announce Thursday an agreement to serve as the East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes for a two-year term.
The affiliation is the third time in the team’s previous five ECHL seasons that it will serve as a developmental affiliate for an NHL franchise, as the second time in partnership with the Coyotes organization.
A press conference to formalize this announcement will take place at 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at 3:30 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. The public invited to attend.
“We are extremely excited to announce our affiliation today with the Arizona Coyotes organization,” Rush Owner Jeff Dickerson of Spire Sports + Entertainment said. “When we first set out in this process, we weren’t just looking for an affiliate for the sake of an affiliation. We wanted to work with an organization that we shared common goals with, could grow with and that gave opportunities for advancement of our players and staff. From the moment we met with Steve Sullivan, we knew this was the place for us, and we look forward to playing a part in the success of our partners in Tucson and Phoenix.”
The Rush and Coyotes will be affiliate partners for a second time starting with the 2019-20 ECHL season after previously entering an affiliation for two seasons from 2015-2017.
As the primary ECHL development team for the Coyotes, the Rush developed four players who played in Rapid City and advanced to the highest echelon in the NHL, with all playing for the Coyotes.
Goaltender Marek Langhamer was the first player in Rush history to not only receive an NHL call-up, but later play in an NHL game. He was followed by goaltender Adin Hill, who became the first Rush player ever to start and eventually win an NHL game in net. Defenseman Dakota Mermis became the first Rush skater to debut in an NHL game.
Mermis served as captain of the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. Forward Michael Bunting followed as the most recent former Rush player to make his NHL debut, and had one that he’d never forget: he also scored his first career NHL goal that same night.
The Coyotes are led by head coach Rick Tocchet, who is entering his third season with the team.