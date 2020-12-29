Rush to have full lineup for 3-game road series vs. Utah

Spinozzi, a defenseman who had just two practices before playing in the Allen series, said communication on the ice and better chemistry with teammates as they get to know each other will be key to keep Utah off the scoreboard.

“At the end of the day, we all do this for a living and we all want team success over individual success,” he said. “So we’re trying to work as hard as we can for each other, and by doing that we’re going to get some wins.”

Another early issue that came out of opening weekend was the sluggish way Rapid City came out in Game 2, which Tetrault chalked up to skaters having a long, extended offseason and not playing consecutive days in 10 months.

As the Rush get ready to play three straight contests, Coulter said they’ll be well-rested and have full energy throughout the series.

“In that Game 2 (of opening weekend) you could definitely see some rust and a little bit of not being ready to play two nights in a row,” he said. “So I think it’ll be nice having had a long time of practice and a couple games under us. I think it’ll be a more competitive game and we’ll be ready to play back-to-back nights.”

GOALIE SITUATION