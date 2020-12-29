Rush to have full lineup for 3-game road series vs. Utah

With a bulk of new players mixed with a healthier squad, the Rapid City Rush return to competition this week after an 11-day layoff with a much different roster than the one it took to Texas.
The Rush acquired seven new skaters just days before a two-game road series against the Allen Americans Dec. 18-19. Those new members were among just 15 players who made the trip, as several banged up athletes remained in the Black Hills as a precautionary measure.
Following the holiday break, Rapid City is gearing up for its second string of games with the Utah Grizzlies, this time on the road, but its first three-game series of the season. Head coach Daniel Tetrault said after seeing his squad play their first four games, coupled with the time off, he’s looking forward to being fully immersed in their 2020-21 campaign, and wants to grab some victories.
“We’re excited to get things going here, to get some kind of normalcy and get a lot of games in on the schedule,” Tetrault said. “We’ve got three road games before our home games in January, so we need to get some wins here.”
ALLEN SERIES RECAP
With a shorthanded lineup, the Rush allowed three goals from the Americans in the first period of Game 1. They climbed their way back in after rookie Tyson Empey scored in the second period on assists from Garret Klotz and newly acquired Mikael Tam, and newly-acquired Drew Callin scored on assist from Alex Rodriquez and Tam on a power play in the third to make it 3-2, but Allen responded with two goals in the final frame for the 5-2 victory.
Following a scoreless first period in Game 2, Rodriquez put his squad on the board with an unassisted goal, and after the Americans tied it up, Gabriel Chabot scored on assists by Empey and Kevin Spinozzi, another new signing, to give Rapid City two separate leads in the contest.
Allen went on to level the game early in the third before tallying the game-winner with less than four minutes to play in regulation to earn a 3-2 win. But despite the result, Tetrault said he was happy with the way the Rush competed for all 60 minutes.
“It was disheartening to lose that with three and a half (minutes) to go. We played really well, we had a shorthanded lineup,” he said. “We battled hard all the way to the end, and we should’ve come out with at least a point, but the effort was there.”
Rapid City ended the series with four goals on offense, which second-year forward Tyler Coulter said further proved that against a strong team like the Americans and with an undermanned squad, the Rush’s attack is still extensive.
“I think it was really important for a lot of guys just to have an opportunity to step up,” Coulter said. “We were very short-handed in Allen and I think it really proved the depth of our team this season that we could still put up some good offense.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Rapid City is back at practice this week as it prepares for the first three-game series of the season, taking on the Utah Grizzlies Dec. 31-Jan. 2 in West Valley City.
The Rush first met the Grizzlies at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for opening weekend where they won 6-4 in Game 1 and lost 3-1 in Game 2. While Rapid City went on to play Allen, Utah has not competed since those first two meetings and will be returning to action for the first time in 19 days as it postponed its pair of games Dec. 18-19 due to COVID-19 and league safety protocols.
Tetrault said he believes his unit has the advantage since they’ve played more recently and will have a full squad, including several new defenseman.
“There might be a lot of rust there. We certainly want to jump on them early. We’re healthy now, we have a full lineup going into Utah,” he said. “We’ll take it one game at a time but we’ve had a good week of practice after Christmas here so we’re ready to rock.”
In their first pair of matchups, the Grizzlies came away with seven total goals, and through four contests the Rush are averaging 3.8 goals allowed per game. Tetrault said it’s still early in the year and not cause for concern, but his defensemen have been shown a lot of film on situations when breakdowns occurred, and they’ve been focused in practice on defensive zone coverage and backchecking.
Spinozzi, a defenseman who had just two practices before playing in the Allen series, said communication on the ice and better chemistry with teammates as they get to know each other will be key to keep Utah off the scoreboard.
“At the end of the day, we all do this for a living and we all want team success over individual success,” he said. “So we’re trying to work as hard as we can for each other, and by doing that we’re going to get some wins.”
Another early issue that came out of opening weekend was the sluggish way Rapid City came out in Game 2, which Tetrault chalked up to skaters having a long, extended offseason and not playing consecutive days in 10 months.
As the Rush get ready to play three straight contests, Coulter said they’ll be well-rested and have full energy throughout the series.
“In that Game 2 (of opening weekend) you could definitely see some rust and a little bit of not being ready to play two nights in a row,” he said. “So I think it’ll be nice having had a long time of practice and a couple games under us. I think it’ll be a more competitive game and we’ll be ready to play back-to-back nights.”
GOALIE SITUATION
First-string goalkeeper Adam Carlson is 1-3-0 through the early going and has allowed more than four goals per game. Tetrault said Carlson is still working to get the rust off as he zeros in his timing, and isn’t worried moving forward.
He added that Carlson’s 38-save performance in the Rush’s 3-2 loss to Allen was encouraging.
“It’s early in the season, there’s a lot of hockey left. I’m not concerned about Carlson,” he said. “He’s proven over the years that he can be a big-time goalie, and he’ll be fine.”
Carlson is slated to be in net for the first game against the Grizzlies on New Year’s Eve, Tetrault said, while second-string Dave Tendeck will make his second appearance in Game 2 on New Year’s Day. Tetrault is undecided on the goalie for the final contest.
“It’s early in the season, there’s a lot of hockey left. I’m not concerned about Carlson. He’s proven over the years that he can be a big-time goalie, and he’ll be fine.”
INJURIES
Defensemen Eric Israel and Brett Beauvais have been placed on injured reserve.
ROSTER MOVES
Following the signings of six new players, four defenseman, one forward and one goalie, Rapid City also claimed forward Corey Durocher off waivers.
Rookie forward Jake Wahlin, veteran forward Joey Sides and defenseman Kyle Froese were all cut, as well as goalie Craig Pantano, who was among the flurry of signings two week ago.