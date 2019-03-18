The Rapid City Rush took its fifth game in the last six matchups with the Utah Grizzlies with a 4-3 win on the road Monday night.
The win moved Rapid City to 27-30-5-3 with 62 points while Utah fell to 33-22-4-4 with 74 points.
The scoring started with the Rush when Alex Rauter scored a short-handed, unassisted goal with 5 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first period.
Utah responded with a power play goal with 2:44 to go in the period from Caleb Herbert with assists from Mike Economos and Jack Walker.
The second period started with a Rapid City goal 4:26 into the frame from Tyler Poulsen with assists from Rauter and Jack Riley. The Grizzlies scored their second power play goal of the night when Turner Ottenbreit scored with assists from Austin Carroll and Ryan Walters 8:24 into the period.
Poulsen scored again with less than two minutes to go in the period with assists from Dylan Quaile and Brandon Fehd. The second period ended with the Rush leading 3-2.
Early in the third period Utah notched another power play goal, this time Walker scored and was assisted by Herbert and Economos less than two minutes into the period.
The hero of the night was Rauter, who scored his second goal of the night with 5:01 to go that would end up being the game winner. He was assisted by Quaile and Fehd.
Rapid City goalie Adam Carlson ended the night with 36 saves while Utah goalie got 27 saves from Joe Cannata. The Grizzlies outshot the Rush 39-31.
The Rush are now seven points behind the Kansas City Mavericks for the final playoff spot in the mountain division with seven games to go. Kansas City faces the South Carolina Stingrays Tuesday.
Rapid City is next in action Friday when it hosts the Idaho Steelheads in the first of a two game series.