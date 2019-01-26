The Rapid City Rush picked up a critical two points as Cedric Montimy was the shootout hero in a 3-2 win over the Toledo Walleye on the road Saturday.
The game-winner came in the sixth round of the shootout.
The Walleye got on the board first, 6 minutes and 51 seconds into the first period, when TJ Hensick got the puck by Rapid City goalie Adam Carlson on assists from Bryan Moore and Trevor Hamilton. That would be the only scoring in the first period.
The Rush scored the only goal of the second period. Alec Baer lit the lamp 6:07 into the period, he was assisted by Chris Leibinger and Dylan Qualie.
Rapid City took the lead early in the third. Just a little more than one minute into the frame, Justin Faryna scored a rebound goal on a shot from Micahel Turner.
Less than three minutes later, Tyler Spezia tied the game for Toledo on a rebound from a Marcus Crawford shot.
Neither team was able to find the back of the net in overtime, so the game went into a shootout.
Toledo got a goal in the bottom of its first frame, and Faryna responded in the top of the third round for Rapid City. The teams tarded misses in the fourth and fifth rounds, Montimy was able to score in the sixth round and Carlson provided the stop that ended the game in the bottom of the sixth round.
Carlson finished the night with 42 saves.
The Rush are now 17-22-3-3 with 40 points, the two teams face each other today at 3:15 p.m.