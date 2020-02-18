Rush trade McGurty, Poulsen to Worcester for Salituro

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday the team has traded forward Tyler Poulsen and defenseman Myles McGurty to the Worcester Railers in exchange for 2018 ECHL All-Star Dante Salituro.

Salituro comes to the Rush for a second time in his career, having spent his 2017-18 rookie season with the team. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward began this season signing with the Indy Fuel before traveling to Europe to skate with the Finnish club, SaiPa. Salituro played three games with SaiPa before returning to the United States and joining the Fuel, registering an assist in a pair of appearances. He was traded to the Worcester Railers, where he played in 33 games and earned eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points.

As a rookie in 2017-18, Salituro was on the final year of an NHL contract with the Minnesota Wild, and was assigned to the Rush for the majority of the campaign. After recording two goals and three points in 14 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, Salituro established himself as an offensive threat for the Rush, scoring 23 goals and 48 points in 53 games. For his efforts, he was named to the ECHL’s 2018 Mountain Division All-Star Team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}