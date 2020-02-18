Rush trade McGurty, Poulsen to Worchester for Salituro

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday the team has traded forward Tyler Poulsen and defenseman Myles McGurty to the Worcester Railers in exchange for 2018 ECHL All-Star Dante Salituro.
Salituro comes to the Rush for a second time in his career, having spent his 2017-18 rookie season with the team. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward began this season signing with the Indy Fuel before traveling to Europe to skate with the Finnish club, SaiPa. Salituro played three games with SaiPa before returning to the United States and joining the Fuel, registering an assist in a pair of appearances. He was traded to the Worcester Railers, where he played in 33 games and earned eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points.
As a rookie in 2017-18, Salituro was on the final year of an NHL contract with the Minnesota Wild, and was assigned to the Rush for the majority of the campaign. After recording two goals and three points in 14 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, Salituro established himself as an offensive threat for the Rush, scoring 23 goals and 48 points in 53 games. For his efforts, he was named to the ECHL’s 2018 Mountain Division All-Star Team.
You have free articles remaining.
Poulsen appeared in 46 games this season for the Rush, earning 10 goals and 20 points. Over the last two seasons with the Rush, he played in 103 games with 25 goals and 50 points. McGurty led all Rush defensemen with 19 points and 18 assists in 49 games this season. Since being acquired at the trade deadline in 2018-19, McGurty earned his first career goal and 20 points in 60 appearances with the Rush.
The 20th Kirk A. Bower Memorial Racquetball Shootout Tournament set
The Rapid City YMCA will be hosting the 20th Kirk A. Bower Memorial Racquetball Shootout Tournament Feb. 27-29 at the Rapid City YMCA. Players are invited to come play in memory of Kirk A. Bower DDS. Anyone interested in playing in the tournament can register at beau@rcymca.org.
Bower's fellow players, Dr. Richard Meyer and Willie Gonzales, initiated the first tournament in 1999 at the Supreme Courts and have continued the tradition for the next 18 years at the Rapid City YMCA. Each year brings the longtime players together to remember Kirk and introduce new players to the game. An awards dinner at Delmonico Grill will follow on Feb. 29 for the players, their families and guests. The tournament winners will be announced and fun prizes for the attendees, very graciously given by community businesses.
Bower was a popular local dentist and Elvis impersonator in Rapid City who succumbed to Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 1998 at the age of 48. He was an avid racquetball player and enjoyed playing almost every day.