The Rapid City Rush were active Thursday at the ECHL’s trade deadline, sending four players away, including captain Riley Weselowski.
Weselowski was sent to the Florida Everblades in exchange for rookie forwards Liam Bilton and Jack Riley (through Reading), as well as future considerations.
Shaquille Merasty has been traded to the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for forward Taylor Crunk (through Fort Wayne) and rookie defenseman Myles McGurty. Defenseman Josh Elmes was traded to the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for rookie forward Alex Rauter (through Manchester).
Finally, Pierre-Luc Mercier has been traded to the Manchester Monarchs in exchange for rookie forward Dexter Dancs and future considerations.
Weselowski, the longest-tenured player in Rush history, compiled 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in all 60 games played this season, his second as the captain, and became the first player in Rush history to amass 500 games played. He appeared in 517 games, with 39 goals, 156 assists, and 195 points. He is the Rush’s all-time leading scoring defenseman, is second all-time in franchise history in assists, and is the second-ever recipient of the Blaine Jarvis “Heart and Soul Award”, named in memory of his former teammate and best friend.
Elmes played in all but one game this season, registering the first five goals of his ECHL career with 19 total points in 59 games. Elmes served as an Alternate Captain, and played over 100 games with the Rush organization over the last two seasons, earning totals of five goals, 27 assists, and 32 points in 117 games, while becoming the third-ever recipient of the Blaine Jarvis “Heart and Soul Award”.
Merasty appeared in 51 games this season for the Rush, earning 24 points (10 goals, 14 assits) in 51 games. Mercier leaves as the leading scorer with 37 points in 56 games, along with a -32 rating this season.
Riley comes to the Rush from the Reading Royals through the Florida Everblades in a three-team trade. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward played in 47 games with the Royals, registering six goals, 14 assists,and 20 points.
Bilton heads to the Rush having played six games with the Orland Solar Bears and Florida Everblades. The 6-4, 220-pound forward played a pair of games in Orlando before finishing up these last four with Florida.
Crunk comes to the Rush from the Fort Wayne Komets through the Orlando Solar Bears in a three-team trade. The 6-1, 220-pound forward has three points (two goals, one assist) and 126 PIM in 40 games with the Komets this season.
McGurty from the Solar Bears. The 6-1, 201-pound forward began the season in Erste Liga in Europe with Fehervari Titanok, earning two assists in fice games before heading to Orlando, where he played 14 games and earned three assists.
Rauter heads to the Rush after playing in 50 games in the ECHL this season. The 6-1, 185-pound forward began the season with the Wheeling Nailers, logging 44 games with totals of 10 goals, 24 assists, and 34 points before heading to Manchester, where he added an additional six games and a goal and assist.
Dancs heads to Rapid City from Manchester most recently, with 28 ECHL games. The 6-2, 205-pound forward began with the Idaho Steelheads, appearing in a pair of games before heading to the Monarchs, where he logged 26 games with four assists.
The Rush continue their three-game home series tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies.