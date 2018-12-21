Dylan Quaile completed a two-goal comeback with the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation and Andrew Radjenovic’s shootout winner led the Rapid City Rush to a 4-3 win against the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The win marked the first ECHL victory for Rush goaltender Tyler Parks, who stopped 29 of 32 shots, and all three shooters in the shootout round.
Rapid City trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the game, but came back late to send the game into overtime, and after a scoreless extra session, they got the win in the shootout.
Trailing 3-2, Rapid City pulled Parks in favor of the extra-attacker. With 58 seconds left Josh Elmes fired a shot that was deflected in the slot. The rebound came to Quaile off the back-end, who tapped the puck by Wichita goalie Stuart Skinner to tie the game at 3-3, forcing overtime (Shaquille Merasty and Tyler Poulsen assisted).
Neither team found the winner in overtime. Radjenovic in the top of the second round, beat Skinner with a backhand over his glove. Parks, meanwhile, stopped all three shooters to clinch the win.
Wichita had the early edge, leading 2-0 in the first. Just 90 seconds into the action, Mark MacMillan got the Thunder on the board with a shot from the high slot that beat Parks, making it an early 1-0 game (Tyler Elbrecht and Cam Reid assisted).
The Thunder doubled their lead at the midway point of the period. With 9:46 left in the first, MacMillan's shot deflected off of and slipped by Parks to make it a 2-0 Thunder lead.
The Rush cut the deficit within the last minute of the opening period, thanks to Cedric Montminy’s sixth goal of the season. With 54 seconds remaining, Chris Leibinger found the puck behind the Thunder net, and delivered an pass to Montminy, who rifled his shot off the cross bar and in behind Skinner to halve the deficit to 2-1 heading into the intermission (Leibinger and Alec Baer assisted).
Wichita extended its lead to 3-1 when Steven Iacobellis notched his 10th goal of the season (Pierre-Cedric Labrie and Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin assisted).
But the Rush came back once again, as Poulsen started the comeback with under 10 minutes left in the game to bring Rapid City within striking distance. With 8:18 remaining in the game, Poulsen entered the Rush attacking zone and dropped back the puck to Radjenovic, who returned the favor and found Poulsen towards the slot as he scored to cut the Thunder lead to 3-2 (Radjenovic had the lone assist).
The Rush and Thunder return to action tonight at 7:05 p.m.
Carlson called up to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals
The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that goaltender Adam Carlson has been called-up to the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals ahead of the team’s stretch against the division rival Chicago Wolves.
Carlson heads up to the AHL for the first time this season, but is no stranger to the league itself. In his professional career of three seasons, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound net-minder has played in six games with the Hershey Bears, going 2-3-0 with a 2.85 GAA and .903 SV percentage.
He leaves the Rush as the leader in every statistical category, with 19 appearances, 18 starts, a 10-5-2-2 record, 2 shutouts, a 2.49 GAA, and .930 SV percentage. On the ECHL statistics leaderboards, Carlson’s name comes up quite frequently among the league’s top goaltenders: he’s tied for fifth in the league in wins (10), tied for second in the league in shutouts (2), tied for sixth in goals against average (2.48), and is third in the league in save percentage (.930), minutes played (1,089), and saves (602).