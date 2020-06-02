Rush wins B girls title at Senior Showcase

Josie Rush of Philip came away with the Class B girls' title Monday at the Senior Showcase golf tournament at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.
The high school tournament drew 44 golfers from Class AA, A and B girls and B boys.
Rush finished with an 18-hold score of 83, four strokes ahead of Abbie Nelson of Newell. Rush placed third overall in the tournament.
In Class AA girls, Sioux Falls O'Gorman teammates Sophia Jansa and Carly Kunkel tied for first with scores of 80.
Lauryn Driscoll of West Central and Lauren Tims of Sioux Falls Christian won the Class A girls' title with an 84, while Austin Boomsma of James Valley won the Class B boys' medalist honors with a 74.
Class AA Girls
T1. Sophie Jansa, O'Gorman and Carly Kunkel O'Gorman, 80; 3 Sunni Josephson, Roosevelt, 82; 4. Tanna Lehfeldt. Brandon Valley, 84; 5. Megan Dockter Watertown, 85; 6. Jadeyn Foss Roosevelt, 86; ; 7. Alyssa Wiseman, Washington, 89; 8. Becky Koepke Roosevelt, 97; 9. Abby Erkonen, Brandon Valley, 99; 10. Megan Richardson Washington, 103; 11. Kate Amundson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 105; 12. Jenna Long, Brandon Valley, 106; T13. Kate Livingston, Brandon Valley and Jessica Krogman, Brandon Valley, 111.
Class A Girls
T1 Lauryn Driscoll, West Central and Lauren Tims, Sioux Falls Christian, 84; T3. Mya Maxwell, Madison and Alexandra Carr, Vermillion, 86; 5. Addy Root, Winner 89; T6. Grace Johanson, Flandreau and Kaylee Munson, Lennox ,91; 8. Katie Conzet, St. Thomas More, 95; 9. Kelsey Gustaf, Madison High School, 99.
Class B Girls
1. Josie Rush, Philip, 83; 2. Abbie Nelson, Newell, 87; 3. Sophie Johnson, Estelline/Hendricks, 92; 4. Mariah VanZee, Platte-Geddes, 94; 5. Katie Reif, McCook Central/ Montrose, 96; 6. Layce Kooima Castlewood, 107. WD Markayla Yellow Horse, Marty Indian.
Class B Boys
1. Austin Boomsma, James Valley Christian, 74; 2. Tryg Aanenson, Freeman Public, 82; 3. Luke Urevig, Deubrook Area, 84; 4. Riley Rankin, Jones County, 85; 5. Tee Saul, Crow Creek, 87; 6 Huttson Weeldreyer, Newell, 92; 7. Carter Ekern, Deubrook, 93; 8. Zach Clauson, Ethan, 95; T9. Luke Wells. Crow Creek and Spencer Lutz, Estelline, 96; T11. John Jackson, Newell and Kaleb Brave Eagle, Little Wound, 99; 13. Hunter Wetz, Newell, 103; 14. Teron Sazue, Crow Creek 119.
