Rush wins B girls title at Senior Showcase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Josie Rush of Philip came away with the Class B girls' title Monday at the Senior Showcase golf tournament at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

The high school tournament drew 44 golfers from Class AA, A and B girls and B boys.

Rush finished with an 18-hold score of 83, four strokes ahead of Abbie Nelson of Newell. Rush placed third overall in the tournament.

In Class AA girls, Sioux Falls O'Gorman teammates Sophia Jansa and Carly Kunkel tied for first with scores of 80.

Lauryn Driscoll of West Central and Lauren Tims of Sioux Falls Christian won the Class A girls' title with an 84, while Austin Boomsma of James Valley won the Class B boys' medalist honors with a 74.

Class AA Girls

T1. Sophie Jansa, O'Gorman and Carly Kunkel O'Gorman, 80; 3 Sunni Josephson, Roosevelt, 82; 4. Tanna Lehfeldt. Brandon Valley, 84; 5. Megan Dockter Watertown, 85; 6. Jadeyn Foss Roosevelt, 86; ; 7. Alyssa Wiseman, Washington, 89; 8. Becky Koepke Roosevelt, 97; 9. Abby Erkonen, Brandon Valley, 99; 10. Megan Richardson Washington, 103; 11. Kate Amundson, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 105; 12. Jenna Long, Brandon Valley, 106; T13. Kate Livingston, Brandon Valley and Jessica Krogman, Brandon Valley, 111.