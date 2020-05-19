Rushmore Athletics showing growth as competitive cheer club

Farrar said that when you leave South Dakota, competitive cheer is big where wherever you go, especially in the south. She said there are plenty of competitions in South Dakota, but they are bigger and better when you leave the state.

"It is pretty fun to be able to bring that program here to Rapid," she said. "It's exciting to have another option here, and we're excited to look into competitions in Denver and Omaha, anywhere in the surrounding area that has cheer competitions."

Recreational cheer is one hour per week and teaches tumbling, stunting and the jumps that they would use in a competitive routine. The classes are broken down in those sessions. They also work 15 minutes a class on a routine to what is similar to what they would do if they were competitive.

It is basically a pre-competitive division as they try to prepare the young athletes as if they were moving on to competitive cheer, although it isn't required.

"Some kids might do rec cheer forever, and that is fine," she said. "They don't have to move on, but we certainly try to prepare them in case that is is an option."