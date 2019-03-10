Following four losses to start the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association season, the Rushmore Thunder boys' varsity hockey team knew it was going to have an uphill climb to be in a good position to defend its state championship.
Fast forward to March, and the Thunder are playing their best hockey of the season at the right time.
Rushmore rolled off 14 straight wins following its first four losses, and go into the state tournament as the No. 2 seed with a 14-4-0-0 record.
The tournament begins Friday in Fort Pierre and Rushmore will face the Watertown Lakers (4-11-1-2) in the first round.
"We’re really proud of how things have gone this year so we’re looking forward to this weekend," Rushmore coach Dick Novak said. "We think we have as good of a chance as anyone, there’s good, quality competition in South Dakota this year but we think we can play with anybody. We also know we’ll have to play our best to come away with a championship again."
The season started for the Thunder with back-to-back losses to the Sioux Falls Flyers 4-0 and 3-0. The stretch continued with losses to the Oahe Capitals 3-2 and the Brookings Rangers 4-3.
Sioux Falls finished at the top of the standings, Oahe was third and Brookings took sixth.
In the following 14 games, Rushmore was hard to stop. It outscored its opponents 84-22, and climbed in the standings.
"The bottom line is still the first five games of the year were probably our toughest games of the year with the exception of playing (Oahe) again later on in the year," he said. "They were against really good, quality competition of course it turns out some of the other teams turned out to be really good, quality competition too. We’re happy we’ve played really consistent hockey and we’ve played some of our better games towards the end of the year."
It was a particular win in a rematch with Oahe Feb. 8 where the Thunder topped the Capitals 6-0 at home that really lit a fire, said Novak.
"We had a long way to go to get there but we finally made it on the last game of the year, it looked like were going to end up as the fourth, fifth or even sixth team but we kept knocking out some wins and playing pretty good hockey," he said. "We got a break here and there but beating (Oahe) in Rapid City that weekend was big for us."
Rushmore knew it had a gauntlet to start the season, especially with its first four games coming on the road. Still, it would have been easy for the team to fold up after not having the start it wanted.
Novak said it was on the backs of four of its seniors, Blake DeVries, Camden Nayman, John Young and Ryan Nolan, that kept the team in tact and helped the Thunder reel off 14 straight wins.
"It says that hard work and dedication play off, you keep coming to practice and you keep working hard, keep working on stuff and it pays off," he said. "Then, of course, we’re happy to get second place but what we always want is what’s coming up this weekend. Where we finish in league play is important but this is the weekend we want to be playing our best."
It's been a combination of everything working together the way it did for last year's state championship team that has helped the winning streak continue.
Novak said Young has been solid in net, and everything has been built from there.
"We’re getting really solid goaltending for one thing, and we’re getting really solid defensive play too, which means our forwards are coming out on the defensive end too," he said. "Good team defense is really important. We’re getting some goals on offense, working hard and we’re getting our forecheck going a little bit like it was last year."
Those seniors weren't just on the state title team last season, they've also been on state title teams at other levels.
Novak said with a younger team this year than last years, that experience from his seniors is going to matter even more than normal.
"They’ve all got a number of state championships, whether it’s at the high school level or bantams and pee wees, they know how to play in tournaments and they know what it takes to be successful," he said. "The younger players need to see that and these guys show them how to get out and battle and get after it once the tournament starts."
Those young players, however, have been battling all season. Novak said last season he could rely on about 15 players to shoulder the load last season. This year, because of injuries and illness, Novak has had to rely on 25 players.
He's even had to dip into his junior varsity team to get production. He said they matter just as much as anyone, even if the junior varsity players won't be making the trip to Fort Pierre.
"It’s been a grind, we’ve also got players to step up and give us minutes. Maybe not a lot of them, but we have had players step up to give us some valuable minutes," he said. "We’ve had a lot of injury, a lot of illness, and even some of our J.V. guys, who will not be going to the varsity tournament, have given us quality playing time."
The Thunder and the Lakers open the tournament at 11 a.m. mountain time Friday.