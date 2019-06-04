The 4th Annual Rushmore Cup is set for Rapid City Thursday through Sunday at the Rushmore Plaza and Roosevelt Ice Arenas.
The tournament will draw approximately 600 participants from 11 states. Players from Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming will be participating in the tournament. At the opening ceremony a player from every state will be carrying and waving their states flag. The 40 teams make this year’s event the largest Rushmore Cup ever.
Two of the highlights of the tournament will be the opening ceremonies where the players will walk into the Rushmore Plaza Arena with the rest of the teams from their state. Besides the players walking on the ice of the Rapid City Rush the Visit Rapid City Mascots will be walking in as well. The 10 second countdown clock on the big board will conclude the Ceremony and the tournament will begin.
From Thursday through Sunday each week the teams will play five games with all of the division championship games concluding with the award ceremony in the meeting room at the Rushmore Plaza Arena. The schedule will be posted soon at nhgtournaments.com
There is no admission to watch the tournament.
State high school clay target champions set for this weekend
You have free articles remaining.
The South Dakota State High School Clay Target League (SDSHSCTL) has announced that 768 student athletes are scheduled to participate in the 2019 State Tournaments, Saturday and Sunday at the Aberdeen Gun Club.
Student athletes representing 40 South Dakota high school teams will compete for individual and team achievements at the skeet and trap shooting state tournaments, which are held each year following the completion of the League’s spring season.
This year more than 1,100 student athletes representing 43 high school teams participated in the 2019 South Dakota spring season. They were coached and supported by over 300 volunteers.
The South Dakota State High School Clay Target League is a member of the USA High School Clay Target League, a division of the USA Clay Target League — a non-profit corporation. The League is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular co-ed and adaptive activity for high schools and students in grades 6 through 12. The organization’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order. Each student is required to pass a comprehensive firearm safety education course prior to participation.
Nationwide, more than 32,000 students representing over 1,000 school-approved teams participated in the League during the 2018-19 school year.
For more information visit http://sdclaytarget.com | http://usaclaytarget.com