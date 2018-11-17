Rushmore Thunder coach Dick Novak said his team isn't close to being as good as it needs to be to defend its state title from a year ago.
However, the Thunder appear to be further along than most.
Rushmore advanced to the championship game of the Rushmore Rendezvous tournament at the Thunderdome with a 3-1 win over the Billings Bulls Saturday night.
The two teams will meet again for the title after finishing as the top two teams in pool play.
The Thunder also topped the Gillette Wild 4-1 Saturday morning. They are the only team in the tournament who is still undefeated.
"Overall we’re happy, but we are a long ways way from being a solid hockey team and we have a lot of work ahead of us as this year goes on," Novak said. "It’s good to play these teams, they are good competition. We’ve had some good preseason games, we have a few guys hurt and we need to get back and play them.
"It’s going to be a building process to get us to those last couple of weeks in the year, hopefully we’ll continue to improve as a team."
It was Billings that got the scoring started Saturday night, when Camden Nayman was sent to the penalty box with 11:26 remaining in the first period. The Bulls took advantage, as 44 seconds into the power play as Duke Cherpeski scored on an assist from John Stears.
That would be the only goal Rushmore goalie Brady Devries gave up all game, even though Billings peppered him with more than 30 shots.
"He played solid, was in good position," Novak said. "Quite honestly we didn’t give him enough help defensively, we are learning. We basically played that game with our J.V. defense. Overall it wasn’t too bad but we still have a long way to go."
The first period ended with the Bulls leading 1-0.
The Thunder were able to get on the board with 7:45 remaining in the period when Blake Devries scored an unassisted goal. The second period ended with the score tied at one.
In the third, Rushmore took the lead for good. With only 4:56 to go Mason Martin found Kael Delzer for the tie-breaking goal.
With 3.1 seconds left in the game, Delzer scored his second goal of the day, when he picked the pocket of a Billings player and scored on an empty net.
The Thunder ended with 13 shots, but it was enough in addition to the goaltending of Devries to send Rushmore to the title game.
"Up front I thought we played pretty good, we got after it and played hard," Novak said. "I thought we probably had a few more opportunities and I don’t think it was as lopsided as it showed. I thought we were in their end as much as they were in ours."
He said it will take time. The Thunder lost nine seniors from last year's title-winning team, including most of his starting defense.
He said defense was a concern Saturday night, but he anticipates that unit getting better the more the players play against each other.
"It’s always the same. The last few years we’ve had kids come back. Last year we had almost everyone come back, the year before we had a lot of guys come back. This year we lost nine seniors off of a state championship team," he said. "Now it’s rebuilding and hopefully we can do our jobs as coaches and we can get them going in the way we want them to."
The fifth place game will be at 8 a.m. Sunday and will feature the Watertown Lakers and the Wild. The third-place game will be at 10 a.m. between the Oahe Capitals and GBC (Manitoba) Wildcats, with the championship game starting when that game is over.