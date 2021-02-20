Rushmore Thunder roll to 6-1 win over Oahe

The Rushmore Thunder made the most of their final home game of the season Saturday. They became the first team to score more than four goals on Oahe and the first team to beat the Capitals without the benefit of overtime.

Dawson Wirth and Kael Delzer each scored twice and Seth Stock had three assists to lead the Thunder to a 6-1 win.

Wirth got the scoring going for the Thunder with a goal with 7:16 to go in the first period. He was assisted by Stock. Delzer scored his first goal from out near the blue line with only 0:00.2 seconds left in the first. Stock also got the assist on that goal to give Rushmore a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Oahe got back in the game with an Elliott Lief goal early in the second period, but Wirth answered that goal to push the Thunder lead back to 3-1. Wirth's second goal was a shorthanded goal during the first penalty of the game for Rushmore.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Thunder were tagged with four more penalties in the third period but they were able to kill all three on the strength of their solid defense and outstanding play in goal by Brady Devries who had 28 saves Saturday.