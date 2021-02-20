 Skip to main content
Rushmore Thunder roll to 6-1 win over Oahe
Rushmore Thunder roll to 6-1 win over Oahe

The Rushmore Thunder made the most of their final home game of the season Saturday. They became the first team to score more than four goals on Oahe and the first team to beat the Capitals without the benefit of overtime.

Dawson Wirth and Kael Delzer each scored twice and Seth Stock had three assists to lead the Thunder to a 6-1 win.

Dawson Wirth and Seth Stock celebrate the first goal of the game for the Rushmore Thunder. Wirth had two goals in the 6-1 win and Stock had three assists.

Wirth got the scoring going for the Thunder with a goal with 7:16 to go in the first period. He was assisted by Stock. Delzer scored his first goal from out near the blue line with only 0:00.2 seconds left in the first. Stock also got the assist on that goal to give Rushmore a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Oahe got back in the game with an Elliott Lief goal early in the second period, but Wirth answered that goal to push the Thunder lead back to 3-1. Wirth's second goal was a shorthanded goal during the first penalty of the game for Rushmore.

Thunder goalie Brady Devries gave up a goal in the second period, but he made 28 saves to help his team to a 6-1 win over Oahe Saturday.

The Thunder were tagged with four more penalties in the third period but they were able to kill all three on the strength of their solid defense and outstanding play in goal by Brady Devries who had 28 saves Saturday.

Less than a minute into the third period, Alec Humke scored for the Thunder with an assist by Stock. Mason Martin scored the fifth goal of the game for Rushmore with assists by Humke and Delzer.

Kael Delzer fires a shot in the first period Saturday. Delzer scored with 0:00.2 seconds to play in the first period and again in the third. Delzer also had an assist in the win.

Delzer scored the his second goal and the Thunder's second shorthanded goal unassisted with just over six minutes left to play in the game.

The Thunder get a rematch with Oahe Friday night on the road and then play Aberdeen on Saturday and Sunday on the road to finish the regular season.

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

