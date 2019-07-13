The Rushmore and Harney Little League All-Stars had their backs up against the wall after losses in the respective West River A and B Sub-District Little League baseball tournaments.
They'll play another day and twice on Sunday if things go their way.
In elimination games Saturday, Timberline pulled away late for a 14-4 win over Spearfish, while Rushmore jumped out fast and shut out Belle Fourche 11-0.
In the B bracket, Timberline will get a rematch with Harney in a noon start. If Timberline wins, a second game will follow at either 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Rushmore will take on Canyon Lake for the second time as well at 2:30 p.m., with an if necessary game at either 5 p.m.or 7:30 p.m.
Rushmore gets on the board and then some
After being shut out in the tournament opener by Canyon Lake, coach Eddie Bissonette said that wasn't the Rushmore team he had been watching in practice leading up to the tournament.
Saturday, it was more like what he had expected.
"Today was a whole different team, the normal team we were used to seeing," Bissonette said. "In that first game against Canyon Lake, we had a lot of nervousness, a lot of jitters.
"We're a pretty young group here, with most of our starters 11 years old. It is kind of an experience year for them. It's just one game at a time from here on out. We match up with Canyon Lake (Sunday), so hopefully it is a whole different game."
Rushmore jumped out on Belle Fourche for six runs in the first inning and added another three runs in the second. On the mound, Rushmore took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Belle Fourche got a single.
"This was our second rotation, so our second rotation guys came in to mainly take some stress off of the first rotation guys. Also, they will be available tomorrow," Bissonette said. "I just told them to hit their spots and throw strikes. We had a great defense behind them. Just come and play baseball."
Rushmore had 12 hits, with Trevor Wilcox and Dexter Steen leading the way with three hits each. Steen knocked in three runs and Tyler Henstein added a pair of hits.
Carsyn Hahne had Belle Fourche's lone hit.
Rushmore will look to keep its momentum against a Canyon Lake team that has outscored its opponents 31-0 in two games, including 10-0 against Rushmore Thursday night.
Bissonette said they will have a little different strategy the second time around against Canyon Lake.
"It's one game at a time, one inning at a time," he said. "We'll try to change it up. Now we know what to expect, so we have a different game-plan coming in. It's just playing baseball and coming out to compete."
Timberline gets going late for big win
For two innings, it appeared that Spearfish was going to give Timberline all it could handle, tied at 4-4.
But Timberline, which scored in all but one inning, kept up the pressure with two runs in the third and another in the fourth before putting the game away with a seven-run sixth inning.
"In elimination games you never know what is going to happen," Timberline coach Molloy Dial said. "Everyone is playing with nerves, so you have to buckle down. Again, you could tell the boys were slowly working their way through it. Finally, they got some hits. We were hitting the ball hard all day, just hitting it at them. Finally in that last inning, we were able to get some balls down on the green."
After Spearfish had scored three times in the second inning, the Timberline pitching staff settled down and threw blanks the rest of the way.
Timberline threw six pitchers in the six innings, giving up just four hits, striking out eight.
"We have to be ready to play two (Sunday), so you have to keep as many arms as possible with the pitch count," Dial said. "It's hard for pitchers to come in with so few pitches to work with. They did a good job for the most part."
Timberline pounded out 15 hits, with Ian Beer leading the way with three hits. Max Phares and Braydon Fox had two hits each, with Fox and Phares knocking in a pair of runs each, as did Judah Hoyt and Will Walldell.
Levi Siewert had the lone RBI for Spearfish.
Timberline will look to bounce back from the 8-2 loss to Harney Friday night.
"We have to get after it. We can't come out sleeping like we did last time," Dial said. "The boys will be ready and they will be ready to go. We plan on playing two, so hopefully we are ready to play some good ball."
Dial said they will take the game in front of them because there are no guarantees of a second game.
"You have to play to win right where you are at, and you don't ever look ahead," he said. "Knowing this is where we are at, we have to win two to get to next weekend."