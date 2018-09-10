The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 10 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (25) 3-0 141 1
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (4) 3-0 104 2
3. Brandon Valley 2-1 66 4
4. Sioux Falls Washington 1-2 61 3
5. Watertown 3-0 45 5
Also receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 2
Class 11AA
1. Huron (21) 3-0 137 4
2. Pierre (8) 2-1 115 3
3. Harrisburg 1-2 72 1
4. Brookings 2-1 59 5
5. Mitchell 1-2 30 2
RV: Yankton 22
Class 11A
1. Dakota Valley (28) 3-0 144 1
2. Tea Area (1) 3-0 116 3
3. Madison 2-1 61 2
4. Dell Rapids 2-1 58 4
5. Lennox 3-0 52 RV
RV: West Central 3, Belle Fourche 1
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (28) 3-0 144 2
2. Canton (1) 4-0 104 4
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-0 82 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 2-1 72 1
5. Winner 2-1 28 5
RV: Beresford 5
Class 9AA
1. Gregory (22) 3-0 138 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (7) 4-0 123 2
3. Irene-Wakonda 4-0 83 3
4. Bon Homme 3-1 46 4
5. Baltic 4-0 28 5
RV: Arlington/Lake Preston 8, Garretson 8, Hamlin 1
Class 9A
1. Britton-Hecla (28) 4-0 143 1
2. Warner (1) 4-0 112 2
3. Clark/Willow Lake 4-0 85 3
4. Canistota/Freeman 3-0 57 4
5. Alcester-Hudson 4-0 22 5
RV: Timber Lake 16
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (27) 3-0 142 1
2. Castlewood (2) 4-0 108 2
3. Colome 3-0 87 3
4. Colman-Egan 3-0 65 4
5. Wall 4-0 23 RV
RV: Faulkton Area 9, Harding County 1