The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 10 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (25) 3-0 141 1

2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (4) 3-0 104 2

3. Brandon Valley 2-1 66 4

4. Sioux Falls Washington 1-2 61 3

5. Watertown 3-0 45 5

Also receiving votes: Sioux Falls Lincoln 2

Class 11AA

1. Huron (21) 3-0 137 4

2. Pierre (8) 2-1 115 3

3. Harrisburg 1-2 72 1

4. Brookings 2-1 59 5

5. Mitchell 1-2 30 2

RV: Yankton 22

Class 11A

1. Dakota Valley (28) 3-0 144 1

2. Tea Area (1) 3-0 116 3

3. Madison 2-1 61 2

4. Dell Rapids 2-1 58 4

5. Lennox 3-0 52 RV

RV: West Central 3, Belle Fourche 1

Class 11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (28) 3-0 144 2

2. Canton (1) 4-0 104 4

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-0 82 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 2-1 72 1

5. Winner 2-1 28 5

RV: Beresford 5

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (22) 3-0 138 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (7) 4-0 123 2

3. Irene-Wakonda 4-0 83 3

4. Bon Homme 3-1 46 4

5. Baltic 4-0 28 5

RV: Arlington/Lake Preston 8, Garretson 8, Hamlin 1

Class 9A

1. Britton-Hecla (28) 4-0 143 1

2. Warner (1) 4-0 112 2

3. Clark/Willow Lake 4-0 85 3

4. Canistota/Freeman 3-0 57 4

5. Alcester-Hudson 4-0 22 5

RV: Timber Lake 16

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (27) 3-0 142 1

2. Castlewood (2) 4-0 108 2

3. Colome 3-0 87 3

4. Colman-Egan 3-0 65 4

5. Wall 4-0 23 RV

RV: Faulkton Area 9, Harding County 1

