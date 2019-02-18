The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 18 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (20) 15-1 100 1
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 12-5 80 2
3. Yankton 13-4 58 4
4. Brandon Valley 13-5 38 3
5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 11-6 12 5
Also receiving votes: Watertown 9, Rapid City Stevens 3
Class A
1. Tea Area (20) 18-1 100 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 15-2 79 2
3. St. Thomas More 15-2 56 3
4. Pine Ridge 16-3 41 4
5. Lennox 15-4 18 RV
RV: Tiospa Zina 3, Sioux Valley 2, Madison 1
Class B
1. White River (15) 16-2 92 2
2. Clark/ Willow Lake (4) 15-2 78 3
3. Bridgewater-Emery 16-4 48 4
4. Viborg-Hurley (1) 18-2 44 1
5. De Smet 15-2 36 5
RV: Jones County 2
Girls
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (20) 17-2 100 1
2. Brandon Valley 15-3 77 2
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln 13-5 55 3
4. Harrisburg 14-4 39 4
5. Brookings 12-4 24 5
RV: Rapid City Stevens 4, Sioux Falls Washington 1
Class A
1. West Central (14) 17-0 94 1
2. Winner (6) 17-0 86 2
3. Lennox 15-3 52 3
4. Sioux Falls Christian 15-4 44 5
T5. St. Thomas More 14-4 7 RV
T5. McCook Central Montrose 16-3 7 4
RV: Vermillion 6, Beresford 2, Todd County 1, Hamlin 1
Class B
1. Ethan (20) 19-0 100 1
2. Warner 18-2 71 2
3. De Smet 18-1 63 3
4. Corsica-Stickney 18-2 35 4
5. Faith 19-1 23 5
RV: Avon 5, Bridgewater-Emery 1, Freeman 1