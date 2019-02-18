Try 1 month for 99¢

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 18 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (20) 15-1 100 1

2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 12-5 80 2

3. Yankton 13-4 58 4

4. Brandon Valley 13-5 38 3

5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 11-6 12 5

Also receiving votes: Watertown 9, Rapid City Stevens 3

Class A

1. Tea Area (20) 18-1 100 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 15-2 79 2

3. St. Thomas More 15-2 56 3

4. Pine Ridge 16-3 41 4

5. Lennox 15-4 18 RV

RV: Tiospa Zina 3, Sioux Valley 2, Madison 1

Class B

1. White River (15) 16-2 92 2

2. Clark/ Willow Lake (4) 15-2 78 3

3. Bridgewater-Emery 16-4 48 4

4. Viborg-Hurley (1) 18-2 44 1

5. De Smet 15-2 36 5

RV: Jones County 2

Girls

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (20) 17-2 100 1

2. Brandon Valley 15-3 77 2

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln 13-5 55 3

4. Harrisburg 14-4 39 4

5. Brookings 12-4 24 5

RV: Rapid City Stevens 4, Sioux Falls Washington 1

Class A

1. West Central (14) 17-0 94 1

2. Winner (6) 17-0 86 2

3. Lennox 15-3 52 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 15-4 44 5

T5. St. Thomas More 14-4 7 RV

T5. McCook Central Montrose 16-3 7 4

RV: Vermillion 6, Beresford 2, Todd County 1, Hamlin 1

Class B

1. Ethan (20) 19-0 100 1

2. Warner 18-2 71 2

3. De Smet 18-1 63 3

4. Corsica-Stickney 18-2 35 4

5. Faith 19-1 23 5

RV: Avon 5, Bridgewater-Emery 1, Freeman 1

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

