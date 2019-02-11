The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 11 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (23) 14-1 115 1
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 11-5 91 3
3. Brandon Valley 11-4 55 2
4. Yankton 12-4 41 4
5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 10-5 29 5
Also receiving votes: Huron 9, Harrisburg, Rapid City Stevens 2
Class A
1. Tea Area (23) 17-1 115 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian 14-2 91 3
3. St. Thomas More 13-2 63 2
4. Pine Ridge 14-3 50 4
5. Tiospa Zina 15-2 9 RV
RV: Lennox 8, Sioux Valley 4, Dakota Valley 4, Red Cloud 1
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (13) 16-1 95 3
2. White River (5) 14-2 87 1
3. Clark/Willow Lake (5) 13-2 76 2
4. Bridgewater-Emery 14-3 60 4
5. De Smet 13-2 25 RV
RV: Jones County 1, Timber Lake 1
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (23) 16-2 115 1
2. Brandon Valley 14-3 87 3
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln 12-5 50 RV
4. Harrisburg 13-4 43 2
5. Brookings 11-4 34 5
RV: Rapid City Stevens 14, Sioux Falls Washington 2
Class A
1. West Central (14) 16-0 106 3
2. Winner (9) 15-0 96 2
3. Lennox 15-2 74 1
4. McCook Central/Montrose 14-2 36 4
5. Sioux Falls Christian 12-4 13 RV
RV: Vermillion 11, St. Thomas More 5, Todd County 3, Belle Fourche 1
Class B
1. Ethan (23) 16-0 115 1
2. Warner 17-2 81 2
3. De Smet 16-1 68 3
4. Corsica-Stickney 17-1 53 4
5. Faith 17-1 19 5
RV: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Avon 2