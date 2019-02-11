Try 1 month for 99¢

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 11 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (23) 14-1 115 1

2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 11-5 91 3

3. Brandon Valley 11-4 55 2

4. Yankton 12-4 41 4

5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 10-5 29 5

Also receiving votes: Huron 9, Harrisburg, Rapid City Stevens 2

Class A

1. Tea Area (23) 17-1 115 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 14-2 91 3

3. St. Thomas More 13-2 63 2

4. Pine Ridge 14-3 50 4

5. Tiospa Zina 15-2 9 RV

RV: Lennox 8, Sioux Valley 4, Dakota Valley 4, Red Cloud 1

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (13) 16-1 95 3

2. White River (5) 14-2 87 1

3. Clark/Willow Lake (5) 13-2 76 2

4. Bridgewater-Emery 14-3 60 4

5. De Smet 13-2 25 RV

RV: Jones County 1, Timber Lake 1

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (23) 16-2 115 1

2. Brandon Valley 14-3 87 3

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln 12-5 50 RV

4. Harrisburg 13-4 43 2

5. Brookings 11-4 34 5

RV: Rapid City Stevens 14, Sioux Falls Washington 2

Class A

1. West Central (14) 16-0 106 3

2. Winner (9) 15-0 96 2

3. Lennox 15-2 74 1

4. McCook Central/Montrose 14-2 36 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 12-4 13 RV

RV: Vermillion 11, St. Thomas More 5, Todd County 3, Belle Fourche 1

Class B

1. Ethan (23) 16-0 115 1

2. Warner 17-2 81 2

3. De Smet 16-1 68 3

4. Corsica-Stickney 17-1 53 4

5. Faith 17-1 19 5

RV: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Avon 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.