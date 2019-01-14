The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 14 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (24) 7-0 120 1
2. Yankton 9-1 96 2
3. Rapid City Stevens 7-3 51 4
4. Brandon Valley 6-2 49 5
5. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 5-4 28 RV
Also receiving votes: Huron 16
Class A
1. Tea Area (22) 9-1 117 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian (2) 8-0 98 2
3. St. Thomas More 8-0 72 3
4. Red Cloud 8-2 32 4
5. Pine Ridge 7-2 25 5
RV: Tiospa Zina 10, Dakota Valley 6
Class B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (15) 8-1 106 1
2. Clark/Willow Lake (6) 7-0 95 2
3. White River (3) 10-0 85 3
4. Timber Lake 7-0 47 4
5. Aberdeen Christian 9-0 23 5
RV: Sully Buttes 4
Girls
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (17) 7-1 112 1
2. Harrisburg (6) 8-0 97 2
3. Brandon Valley (1) 7-1 77 3
4. Rapid City Stevens 8-2 40 4
5. Sioux Falls Washington 7-2 22 5
RV: Brookings 7, Sioux Falls Lincoln 5
Class A
1. Lennox (21) 10-1 117 1
2. Winner (3) 9-0 98 2
3. Vermillion 7-1 34 4
4. Belle Fourche 10-0 32 RV
5. St. Thomas More 7-3 25 3
RV: Hamlin 20, McCook Central/Montrose 19, West Central 14, Miller 1
Class B
1. Ethan (24) 8-0 120 1
2. Corsica-Stickney 9-0 88 4
3. Warner 7-2 65 2
4. De Smet 8-1 44 3
5. Faith 9-0 41 5
RV: Freeman 1, Irene-Wakonda 1