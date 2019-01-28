The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 28 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (23) 10-0 115 1
2. Brandon Valley 9-2 91 4
3. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 8-5 59 2
4. Yankton 11-3 43 3
5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7-4 22 RV
Also receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 13, Harrisburg 1, Huron 1
Class A
1. Tea Area (23) 13-1 115 1
2. St. Thomas More 11-1 82 3
3. Sioux Falls Christian 12-1 77 2
4. Red Cloud 11-2 36 4
5. Pine Ridge 10-3 16 5
RV: Tiospa Zina 13, Dakota Valley 6
Class B
1. White River (10) 12-1 99 1
2. Clark/Willow Lake (10) 10-1 95 2
3. Bridgewater-Emery (3) 11-2 82 3
4. Viborg-Hurley 11-1 32 RV
5. Sully Buttes 10-2 22 4
RV: Aberdeen Christian 6, Arlington 3, Timber Lake 3, Warner 3
Girls
Class AA
1. Harrisburg (15) 11-1 100 3
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (6) 12-2 95 1
3. Brandon Valley 9-3 62 2
4. Sioux Falls Lincoln (2) 9-4 RV
5. Rapid City Stevens 10-3 29 4
RV: Brookings 14
Class A
1. Lennox (21) 12-1 112 1
2. Winner (2) 13-0 91 2
3. West Central 11-0 67 T5
4. Belle Fourche 13-1 31 T5
5. McCook Central/Montrose 12-1 21 4
RV: Vermillion 14, St. Thomas More 8, Sioux Falls Christian 1
Class B
1. Ethan (23) 12-0 115 1
2. Warner 12-2 79 2
3. De Smet 12-1 69 3
4. Corsica-Stickney 12-1 49 4
5. Faith 13-0 30 5
RV: Bridgewater-Emery 2, Avon 1