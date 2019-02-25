Try 1 month for 99¢

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 25 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (15) 14-5 99 2

2. Sioux Falls Lincoln (6) 16-2 86 1

3. Yankton 16-4 67 3

4. Brandon Valley 15-5 41 4

5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 12-7 10 5

Also receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 6, Watertown 6

Class A

1. Tea Area (21) 19-1 105 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian 17-2 84 2

3. St. Thomas More 16-4 52 3

4. Pine Ridge 16-3 48 4

5. Tiospa Zina 17-3 14 RV

RV: Lennox 6, Sioux Valley 3, Madison 1, Parker 1, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 1

Class B

1. White River (14) 17-2 95 1

2. Clark/Willow Lake (7) 17-2 90 2

3. Bridgewater-Emery 16-4 58 3

4. Viborg-Hurley 18-2 38 4

5. De Smet 18-2 31 5

RV: Jones County 3

Girls

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (19) 17-3 103 1

2. Harrisburg (2) 16-4 74 4

3. Brandon Valley 16-4 65 2

4. Sioux Falls Lincoln 13-6 39 3

5. Brookings 14-4 31 5

RV: Rapid City Stevens 2, Sioux Falls Washington 1

Class A

1. West Central (16) 20-0 100 1

2. Winner (5) 19-0 89 2

3. Lennox 17-3 59 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 15-5 28 4

5. St. Thomas More 15-5 21 T5

RV: Beresford 14, Todd County 3, Vermillion 1

