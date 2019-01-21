The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (22) 9-0 110 1
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 8-4 89 5
3. Yankton 9-2 66 2
4. Brandon Valley 6-2 58 4
5. Rapid City Stevens 8-5 10 3
Also receiving votes: Huron 8, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4
Class A
1. Tea Area(21) 11-1 109 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 10-0 89 2
3. St. Thomas More 9-1 61 3
4. Red Cloud 9-2 36 4
5. Pine Ridge 8-2 20 5
RV: Tiospa Zina 10, Dakota Valley 5
Class B
1. White River (12) 12-0 99 3
2. Clark/Willow Lake (10) 8-0 94 2
3. Bridgewater-Emery 9-2 71 1
4. Sully Buttes 8-1 36 RV
5. Aberdeen Christian 11-1 17 5
RV: Viborg-Hurley 8, Timber Lake 4, Hanson 1
Girls
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (22) 10-1 110 1
2. Brandon Valley 8-2 77 3
3. Harrisburg 9-1 67 2
4. Rapid City Stevens 9-3 30 4
5. Brookings 7-2 25 RV
RV: Sioux Falls Lincoln 21
Class A
1. Lennox (20) 11-1 108 1
2. Winner (2) 10-0 85 2
3. Vermillion 9-1 50 3
4. McCook Central/Montrose 10-0 25 RV
T5. West Central 10-0 23 RV
T5. Belle Fourche 12-1 23 4
RV: St. Thomas More 14, Miller 1, Hamlin 1
Class B
1. Ethan (22) 9-0 110 1
2. Warner 9-2 69 3
3. De Smet 10-1 62 4
4. Corsica-Stickney 10-1 51 2
5. Faith 11-0 34 5
RV: Irene-Wakonda 2, Avon 1, Bridgewater-Emery 1