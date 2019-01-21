Try 1 month for 99¢

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (22) 9-0 110 1

2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 8-4 89 5

3. Yankton 9-2 66 2

4. Brandon Valley 6-2 58 4

5. Rapid City Stevens 8-5 10 3

Also receiving votes: Huron 8, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4

Class A

1. Tea Area(21) 11-1 109 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 10-0 89 2

3. St. Thomas More 9-1 61 3

4. Red Cloud 9-2 36 4

5. Pine Ridge 8-2 20 5

RV: Tiospa Zina 10, Dakota Valley 5

Class B

1. White River (12) 12-0 99 3

2. Clark/Willow Lake (10) 8-0 94 2

3. Bridgewater-Emery 9-2 71 1

4. Sully Buttes 8-1 36 RV

5. Aberdeen Christian 11-1 17 5

RV: Viborg-Hurley 8, Timber Lake 4, Hanson 1

Girls 

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (22) 10-1 110 1

2. Brandon Valley 8-2 77 3

3. Harrisburg 9-1 67 2

4. Rapid City Stevens 9-3 30 4

5. Brookings 7-2 25 RV

RV: Sioux Falls Lincoln 21

Class A

1. Lennox (20) 11-1 108 1

2. Winner (2) 10-0 85 2

3. Vermillion 9-1 50 3

4. McCook Central/Montrose 10-0 25 RV

T5. West Central 10-0 23 RV

T5. Belle Fourche 12-1 23 4

RV: St. Thomas More 14, Miller 1, Hamlin 1

Class B

1. Ethan (22) 9-0 110 1

2. Warner 9-2 69 3

3. De Smet 10-1 62 4

4. Corsica-Stickney 10-1 51 2

5. Faith 11-0 34 5

RV: Irene-Wakonda 2, Avon 1, Bridgewater-Emery 1

Contact Geoff Preston at geoffrey.preston@rapidcityjournal.com

