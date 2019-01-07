The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (23) 7-0 115 2
2. Yankton 7-1 91 1
3. Huron 6-1 63 3
4. Rapid City Stevens 6-2 46 4
5. Brandon Valley 4-2 13 RV
Also receiving votes: Sturgis 8, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 6, Sioux Falls Washington 3
Class A
1. Tea Area (19) 7-1 109 1
2. Sioux Falls Christian (4) 6-0 96 2
3. St. Thomas More 6-0 69 3
4. Red Cloud 8-1 43 5
5. Pine Ridge 6-2 19 4
RV: Parker 4, Tiospa Zina 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Dakota Valley 1
Class B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (17) 7-1 6-0 104 1
2. Clark/Willow Lake (6) 6-0 94 2
3. White River 7-0 76 3
4. Timber Lake 6-0 44 4
5. Aberdeen Christian 8-0 23 5
RV: Sully Buttes 4
Girls
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (12) 5-1 99 2
2. Harrisburg (9) 6-0 92 3
3. Brandon Valley (2) 5-1 73 1
4. Rapid City Stevens 7-1 38 4
5. Sioux Falls Washington 6-1 22 5
RV: Brookings 19, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2
Class A
1. Lennox (17) 7-1 107 2
2. Winner (3) 7-0 84 3
3. St. Thomas More (3) 6-1 76 1
4. Vermillion 6-0 37 5
5. Hamlin 6-0 21 RV
RV: Belle Fourche 8, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Miller 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 2
Class B
1. Ethan (21) 5-0 113 1
2. Warner (2) 6-1 82 2
3. De Smet 7-0 68 3
4. Corsica-Stickney 6-0 55 4
5. Faith 6-0 24 5
RV: Tripp-Delmont/Armour 2, White River 1