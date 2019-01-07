Try 1 month for 99¢

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (23) 7-0 115 2

2. Yankton 7-1 91 1

3. Huron 6-1 63 3

4. Rapid City Stevens 6-2 46 4

5. Brandon Valley 4-2 13 RV

Also receiving votes: Sturgis 8, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 6, Sioux Falls Washington 3

Class A

1. Tea Area (19) 7-1 109 1

2. Sioux Falls Christian (4) 6-0 96 2

3. St. Thomas More 6-0 69 3

4. Red Cloud 8-1 43 5

5. Pine Ridge 6-2 19 4

RV: Parker 4, Tiospa Zina 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 2, Dakota Valley 1

Class B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (17) 7-1 6-0 104 1

2. Clark/Willow Lake (6) 6-0 94 2

3. White River 7-0 76 3

4. Timber Lake 6-0 44 4

5. Aberdeen Christian 8-0 23 5

RV: Sully Buttes 4

Girls

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (12) 5-1 99 2

2. Harrisburg (9) 6-0 92 3

3. Brandon Valley (2) 5-1 73 1

4. Rapid City Stevens 7-1 38 4

5. Sioux Falls Washington 6-1 22 5

RV: Brookings 19, Sioux Falls Lincoln 2

Class A

1. Lennox (17) 7-1 107 2

2. Winner (3) 7-0 84 3

3. St. Thomas More (3) 6-1 76 1

4. Vermillion 6-0 37 5

5. Hamlin 6-0 21 RV

RV: Belle Fourche 8, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Miller 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 2

Class B

1. Ethan (21) 5-0 113 1

2. Warner (2) 6-1 82 2

3. De Smet 7-0 68 3

4. Corsica-Stickney 6-0 55 4

5. Faith 6-0 24 5

RV: Tripp-Delmont/Armour 2, White River 1

