The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 4 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (12) 11-1 93 1
2. Brandon Valley (9) 11-2 92 2
3. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 9-5 58 3
4. Yankton 11-3 45 4
5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 9-4 21 5
Also receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 5, Harrisburg 1
Class A
1. Tea Area (21) 15-1 105 1
2. St. Thomas More 12-1 82 2
3. Sioux Falls Christian 13-2 64 3
4. Pine Ridge 12-3 33 5
5. Red Cloud 12-3 14 4
RV: Tiospa Zina 5, Dakota Valley 5, Sioux Valley 4, Lennox 3
Class B
1. White River (12) 14-1 96 1
2. Clark/Willow Lake (9) 12-1 92 2
3. Viborg-Hurley 13-1 51 4
4. Bridgewater-Emery 13-3 48 3
5. Sully Buttes 11-2 23 5
RV: De Smet, Arlington 2, Timber Lake 1
Girls
Class AA
1. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (20) 14-2 104 2
2. Harrisburg (1) 13-2 84 1
3. Brandon Valley 11-3 63 3
4. Rapid City Stevens 12-3 37 5
5. Brookings 10-3 17 RV
RV: Sioux Falls Lincoln 10
Class A
1. Lennox (17) 14-1 100 1
2. Winner (4) 15-0 83 2
3. West Central 13-0 69 3
4. McCook Central/Montrose 13-1 41 5
5. Vermillion 11-3 8 RV
RV: Sioux Falls Christian 7, St. Thomas More 4, Belle Fourche 2, Todd County 1
Class B
1. Ethan (21) 14-0 105 1
2. Warner 13-2 70 2
3. De Smet 14-1 62 3
4. Corsica-Stickney 14-1 45 4
5. Faith 15-0 30 5
RV: Bridgewater-Emery 2, Avon 1